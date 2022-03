Ever since the release of Duraludon, Pokemon Unite isn’t nearly as balanced as it used to be. It seems almost every time a new pokemon releases, they break the meta. So before they get nerfed to the ground, make sure to abuse Duraludon! There are other picks that also stand out over the rest, especially when playing solo queue. Whether it’s because of the utility provided in a team fight, their burst damage potential, or even their map pressure, the Pokemon Unite OP pokemon listed here are sure to improve win rates in solo queue when properly mastered. Especially Duraludon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 HOURS AGO