Canadian County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Canadian by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-17 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on...

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 09:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-12 10:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM EST for southeastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM EST for southeastern North Carolina. Target Area: Brunswick; New Hanover; Pender The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for New Hanover County in southeastern North Carolina Southeastern Pender County in southeastern North Carolina Southeastern Brunswick County in southeastern North Carolina * Until 1030 AM EST. * At 935 AM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cypress Creek to Longwood, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Wilmington, Leland, Oak Island, Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach, Kure Beach, Surf City, Holden Beach, Caswell Beach, Bald Head Island, Snows Cut, Rich Inlet, South Masonboro Island, Ocean Crest Pier, Figure Eight Island, Yaupon Beach, North Masonboro Island, Hampstead, Boiling Spring Lakes and St. James. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dale, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 12:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dale; Henry; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Dale County in southeastern Alabama Henry County in southeastern Alabama Northwestern Houston County in southeastern Alabama * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 1216 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Daleville, Abbeville, Headland, Ozark, Dothan, Fort Rucker, Enterprise, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Level Plains, Cowarts, Newton, Webb, Ariton, Pinckard, Clayhatchee, Grimes and Avon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
DALE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Comanche, Eastland, Erath, Hamilton, Jack, Lampasas, Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Comanche; Eastland; Erath; Hamilton; Jack; Lampasas; Mills; Palo Pinto; Stephens; Young Fire Weather Watch Thursday afternoon along and west of US 281 .Very warm, dry and breezy conditions are expected Thursday afternoon, resulting in an increasing threat for wildfires. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR VERY WARM TEMPERATURES...BREEZY SOUTH WINDS...VERY LOW HUMIDITY...AND ABUNDANT DRY FUEL ALONG AND WEST OF A LINE FROM JACKSBORO TO LAMPASAS * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that do develop will spread rapidly.
COMANCHE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe, Oakland, Shiawassee, Washtenaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 02:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lenawee; Livingston; Monroe; Oakland; Shiawassee; Washtenaw; Wayne AREAS OF DENSE FOG THROUGH MID MORNING Areas of dense fog will be possible through roughly 10 AM. Visibility may be reduced below a half of a mile at times. Where temperatures currently are hovering around freezing, pockets of freezing fog will be possible leading to slippery spots on area roadways. Motorists should exercise caution traveling this morning and expect widely variable visibilities and potentially slick travel conditions. Motorists should use low beam headlights and leave plenty of space in between vehicles. Fog is expected to begin lifting after 10 AM as temperatures warm into the 40s.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Miller, Quitman by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Target Area: Baker; Calhoun; Clay; Dougherty; Early; Lee; Miller; Quitman; Randolph; Terrell FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the low 30s are possible. * WHERE...Southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia, and portions of the western Florida Panhandle. * WHEN...5 AM EDT / 4 AM CDT/ To 9 AM EDT/ 8 AM CDT Monday Morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
BAKER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Covington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 12:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Covington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Alabama, including the following counties, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw and Escambia. * WHEN...Until 130 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1023 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Andalusia, Brantley, River Falls, Red Level, Dozier, Heath, Gantt, Beck, Loango, Rhump, Carolina, Cohassett, Valley Of Shiloh, Dunns, Melrose, Paul, Rawls, Straughn, Boston and Sanford. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butler, Grayson, Hardin, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 00:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-12 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For Kentucky Road Conditions visit http://goky.ky.gov Target Area: Butler; Grayson; Hardin; Logan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds between 25 and 30 mph will cause some blowing snow. Wind chills will drop to the single digits.
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 00:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the lower to mid 20s along and north of the I-10 corridor and in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees near the immediate coast are expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 12:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for southeastern Alabama...and the Panhandle of Florida. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR DALE...CENTRAL HENRY...SOUTHERN COFFEE...GENEVA AND NORTHWESTERN HOUSTON COUNTIES At 1244 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Ozark to 9 miles south of Samson, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Daleville, Abbeville, Geneva, Enterprise, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Headland, Dothan, Hartford, Taylor, Midland City, Level Plains, Slocomb, Samson, Newton, New Brockton, Pinckard, Malvern, Clayhatchee and Grimes. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 12:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida East central Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1156 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Milton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Milton and Point Baker around 1200 PM CDT. Roeville around 1205 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Fannin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter now! Get to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. Target Area: Fannin A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN FANNIN COUNTY At 634 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Bailey, or 11 miles south of Bonham, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Bailey around 640 PM CDT. Bonham State Park around 655 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Ladonia. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Atkinson, Clinch, Coffee, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Echols by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-11 23:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-12 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atkinson; Clinch; Coffee; Crisp; Dodge; Dooly; Echols; Jeff Davis; Pulaski; Stewart; Sumter; Telfair; Webster; Wilcox TORNADO WATCH 42 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATKINSON BAKER BEN HILL BERRIEN BROOKS CALHOUN CLAY CLINCH COFFEE COLQUITT COOK CRISP DECATUR DODGE DOOLY DOUGHERTY EARLY ECHOLS GRADY IRWIN JEFF DAVIS LANIER LEE LOWNDES MILLER MITCHELL PULASKI QUITMAN RANDOLPH SEMINOLE STEWART SUMTER TELFAIR TERRELL THOMAS TIFT TURNER WEBSTER WILCOX WORTH
ATKINSON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 15:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Dixie; Taylor The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Steinhatchee River near Steinhatchee (US 19) affecting Taylor and Dixie Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Steinhatchee River near Steinhatchee (US 19). * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to flood downstream at Steinhatchee Falls Park. Minor flooding of roads begins along River Road NE. Water will begin to encroach onto the yards of residences in the Ancient Oaks Community in Steinhatchee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 20.2 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 19.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.7 feet on 04/11/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Hardin, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Southern Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Hardin; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CST THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...From 9 PM CST this evening to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 18:01:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming WINTER STORM WARNING IS REPLACED BY A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow showers and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Erie and Wyoming counties and the western Southern Tier. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Snow showers will reduce visibility below a quarter mile at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will fall through the 20s with wind chill values falling through the single digits to near zero.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Northern Cayuga, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 09:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Northern Cayuga; Oswego WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult at times. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will fall through the 20s today with wind chill values falling into the single digits.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY

