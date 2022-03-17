ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK gets approval to buy missile defenses from U.S.

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YezZh_0eiVOR0x00

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said it approved on Thursday the potential sale of a $700 million missile defense system to the United Kingdom.

The approval comes amid a surge in requests for European countries to purchase more U.S.-produced weaponry as the Russian invasion of Ukraine drives an increasingly uncertain security outlook.

The British government, which likely began negotiating the deal long before the invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago, seeks to buy a ballistic missiles defense radar and two command and control battle management and communications systems made by Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT.N)

The State Department noted the sale would support U.S. foreign policy goals "by improving the security of a NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe."

Reporting by Chris Sanders Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to put US ‘in their place’

On Thursday, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev — who currently serves as deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council — said the U.S. had led a “Russophobic” effort to destabilize Russia but warned his country is strong enough to put the U.S. in its place. In...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sanders
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Five Mi-17 helicopters, 2,600 Javelin anti-armor systems, 600 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 70 Humvees and 40 MILLION rounds of ammunition: The breakdown of Biden's arms shipments to Ukraine in full

The Biden administration has already sent five Mi-17 helicopters, more than two thousand Javelin anti-tank missiles and 70 Humvees along with 40 million rounds of ammunition to Ukrainian fighters along with hundreds and hundreds of small arms, according to a list obtained by DailyMail.com. With Ukraine desperately trying to hold...
MILITARY
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missile Defense#Command And Control#Us State Department#Ukraine#The U S State Department#European#Russian#British#Lockheed Martin Corp#The State Department#Nato
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Daily Beast

Russia Threatens ‘Nuclear’ World War as Its Paratroopers Descend on Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that a third world war would be “nuclear” and “destructive,” essentially warning NATO not to intervene militarily in Ukraine, a day after peace talks failed to temper the bloodshed and as Russian paratroopers descended on the city of Kharkiv, the second largest city in the nation and the epicenter of fierce fighting.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Russia
Reuters

Reuters

367K+
Followers
301K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy