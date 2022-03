A Florida bus driver is being hailed for her quick actions after a gunman opened fire on a transit bus Thursday, fatally shooting two people and wounding two others. The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. while the Broward County Transit bus was traveling on West Broward Boulevard. The unnamed driver heard several gunshots and pulled into the parking lot of the Fort Lauderdale police station, authorities said.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO