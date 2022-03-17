ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia won't ask UN council vote on its Ukraine resolution

By EDITH M. LEDERER
Midland Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia announced it will not ask the U.N. Security Council to vote Friday on its draft resolution on humanitarian relief for Ukraine, which has been criticized for making no mention of Moscow's invasion of its neighbor. It will instead use the scheduled council session...

