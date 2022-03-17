‘Bridges of Madison County’ musical now playing at New Jersey theater

A love story best known from a popular movie and novel is now a stage musical.

“The Bridges of Madison County” is being performed at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal.

Kate Baldwin and Aaron Lazar star in the musical drama set in 1965. It tells the story of a traveling photographer assigned to take pictures of covered bridges in Iowa. It is there that he meets and has an affair with a woman who feels lonely in her marriage.

The musical features a Tony Award-winning score by Jason Robert Brown.

It is a limited engagement running through March 27 at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center.