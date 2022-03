FORT MYERS, Fla. — Luis Arraez’s phone is ringing — and it’s early. Maybe 7 a.m. or so. He knows who is on the other line, and he knows exactly what he wants. Nelson Cruz has just agreed to a deal with a new team — the former Twins designated hitter will join the Washington Nationals this season — but as always, he has someone else on his mind.

