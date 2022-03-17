UH researchers looking into what's causing road rage in Houston

Researchers at the University of Houston want to know what triggers road rage. They're actively looking into why a driver's demeanor might turn explosive on the open road.

Dr. Ioannis T. Pavlidis is a computer science professor at UH. For the last decade, Pavlidis' research explored what fuels bad and good behavior. His studies revealed three types of distracted driving - using devices, being emotionally distracted, and simply not paying attention.

He said their research is now expanding on a large-scale effort. They want to monitor participants in the real world by using smartphones and watches.

"Nobody, to the best of my knowledge, has studied this second by second for people across the state using objective measurements," said Pavlidis. "Sensors, not just self-reports."