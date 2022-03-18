4 women reveal new accusations of sexual misconduct against Guess co-founder Paul Marciano

Paul Marciano, the co-founder of the fashion brand Guess, is facing new accusations of sexual misconduct after four women who've taken legal action spoke out for the first time on Thursday.

During a news conference, the four women - three of whom have filed lawsuits - accuse the businessman of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

The fourth woman has filed a police report.

"On my last campaign in 2020, Paul Marciano made me feel very uncomfortable through both physical and verbal acts," said one of the women who spoke out, who was identified only as "Gwen."

Marciano has been accused of sexual misconduct by a number of celebrity models in the past, including Kate Upton. Attorneys say at least 14 women have accused Marciano of sexual misconduct since 1994 yet he remains on the job.

"I do not know of another company today that is anywhere near this number of allegations of serious sexual harassment and sexual assault cases against a prominent executive, and yet continues to employ him," said Bloom.

Attorneys are suing the board of directors at Guess, claiming they are aiding and abetting Marciano's behavior by keeping him employed.

"We are bringing this lawsuit to not just hold those who sexually harassed models accountable, but those who facilitate the sexual harassment models accountable," said attorney Arick Fudali.

Marciano responded to the allegations on Thursday, denying all claims. The statement reads in part, "I know for a fact that The Bloom Firm has fabricated false claims of alleged rape about me and others to extract big money settlements. Her plan did not work. The courts will decide who is being truthful."