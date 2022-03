Pat O’Donnell is moving on to greener, and golder, pastures. According to multiple reports, the former Bears punter is signing with the Packers. The Bears drafted O’Donnell in the sixth round of the 2014 draft and he’s been their full time punter ever since. Known for his ability to flip the field when needed with booming punts, O’Donnell averaged 45.1 yards per punt in his Bears career, with at least one punt traveling over 60 yards every season. His career long was a 75-yard blast against the Broncos in 2019.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO