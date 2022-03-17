ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Zags fans deliver on Jimmy Fallon’s challenge

By Tasha Cain-Gray
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xsdtl_0eiVHj3m00

SPOKANE, Wash.– Hey Jimmy Fallon, you asked and the Zags delivered!

During Thursday’s game against Georgia State, Gonzaga fans on campus got rowdy when the game clock hit 11:35.

They sang the Gonzaga remix of the Spice Girl’s ‘Wannabe’ the Tonight Show host dared them to do.

Fallon has the Zags going all the way this year. Earlier in the week, he said he was sending Gonzaga students rowdy rags to wave around during Thursday’s game. In return, he wanted them to sing the twist on the classic jam.

The Zags delivered and posted a video of themselves cheering.

The Bulldogs beat Georgia State 93 to 72 to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Don’t miss a minute of the Zags’ journey at the tournament! We’ll keep you up to date with our Overtime with the Zags coverage online and on KXLY+.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Rep. McMorris Rodgers has the Zags winning her bracket

SPOKANE, Wash.– Gonzaga’s first game of the NCAA tournament is Thursday, and Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers is ready for the Zags to bring home the championship. The congresswoman tweeted, “Finished my bracket just in time for the Zags to start their championship run tonight. It’s time to bring the NCAA title home to Spokane! #GoZags”
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Got Zag swag? Send us your photos!

Tip off for the Bulldogs’ game against Georgia State is at 1:15 p.m. and we know that all true Zag fans are wearing their gear today. Snap a selfie or grab a picture and submit it in the form below. It could be shown on 4 News Now!. Don’t...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington College Basketball
Spokane, WA
College Basketball
Local
Washington College Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Spokane, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Basketball
Spokane, WA
College Sports
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy