Zags fans deliver on Jimmy Fallon’s challenge

SPOKANE, Wash.– Hey Jimmy Fallon, you asked and the Zags delivered!

During Thursday’s game against Georgia State, Gonzaga fans on campus got rowdy when the game clock hit 11:35.

They sang the Gonzaga remix of the Spice Girl’s ‘Wannabe’ the Tonight Show host dared them to do.

Fallon has the Zags going all the way this year. Earlier in the week, he said he was sending Gonzaga students rowdy rags to wave around during Thursday’s game. In return, he wanted them to sing the twist on the classic jam.

The Zags delivered and posted a video of themselves cheering.

The Bulldogs beat Georgia State 93 to 72 to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

