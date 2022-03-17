Turnaround at Glenville Rail Bridge to be complete by end of 2022

GLENVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The New York State Department of Transportation has taken new action to prevent trucks from crashing into a local railroad bridge. The Glenville Rail Bridge on Glenridge Road in Glenville has been the site of numerous accidents despite several signs indicating the low clearance.

“We were fortunate enough to have New York State DOT come in and address the board last night with their proposal to address the issue with the bridge strikes and they really had a two prong approach,” says Glenville Supervisor Chris Koetzle.

Over and over again, overheight trucks strike the 10-foot high bridge on Glenridge Road. Leading to thousands of dollars in damage and traffic nightmares. The State DOT’s approach is to create a permanent turn around on the westbound stretch of road. The state is also working on an infrared detection and warning system for overheight vehicles.

According to the department of transportation, “when an overheight vehicle travels underneath the detector, nearby signs will flash signals and an electronic message board will warn the operator that their vehicle is too tall to fit underneath the bridge…”

Supervisor Koetzle says each year there are between “10 to 20 strikes on the bridge”. Koetzle says, “the last strike we had was probably late January of this year. And that’s really kind of low for the year already.” He is unsure if this system will truly stop further strikes but says it could help keep the number of strikes down.

“I don’t think there is a solution other than raising the bridge or closing it to truck traffic that will completely prevent the strikes. There will still be human error. But it will mitigate it.”

In late January, flashing beacons were placed in both directions on the road to warn drivers of the low bridge.

The DOT announced an action plan earlier this year, including a proposal for a turnaround area. But that wasn’t expected to be built this year, until now.

It is now expected to be finished by the end of 2022.

