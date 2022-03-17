Governor Murphy Announces Appointment of Sean M. Pattwell as Executive Director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority
TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy today announced the appointment of Sean M. Pattwell as Executive Director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA). Pattwell will lead the CRDA in it’s mission to facilitate community-oriented redevelopment in Atlantic City. Mr. Pattwell was unanimously approved by the CRDA’s Board of Directors on March...nj.gov
