ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Salomone: M&M’s for leeches

By Michael Salomone Vail Valley Anglers
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

When I was young we had a cabin in northern Wisconsin where my dad would invite his childhood friends to come and fish. One such friend had a fear for the leeches we used regularly for bait. He would bribe my brothers and I into baiting his hook with an M&M...

www.vaildaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Best Walleye Lures of 2022

Before you can head down the road of choosing the best walleye lures to fill your tackle box, you have to understand that walleye lure selection differs substantially from other species. For most bass anglers using anything but artificial lures is not acceptable. Whereas walleye anglers routinely use crawlers, minnows, and leeches as well as crankbaits, jerkbaits, and glide baits. This mix of artificial lures and live bait creates a ton of tackle options. You get even more lure options when you add in that walleye anglers often split their time between trolling, casting, and drifting.
HOBBIES
The Atlantic

North America’s Largest Rodent Is on the Move

This article was originally published by High Country News. Cyrus Harris hopped on a snowmobile one day in early January and zoomed up a peninsula near Kotzebue, Alaska, to break trail for his sled dogs. “The first beaver dam I’m running into is about three miles from town,” he says. “Nearby that one is another one, about five miles out is another one, and that’s just one little area.” Harris, who is Inupiaq, was born in 1957 and spent his childhood across Kotzebue Sound in Sisualik. “Beavers were really just unheard of,” he says. “It’s crazy the amount of beaver coming in, they’re just raiding the whole area.”
WILDLIFE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Alt 101.5

Mountain Lions “Lethally Removed” From a Flathead Lake Island

A decision was made that involved cultural significance, human safety and preservation of another Montana wildlife species. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that three adult mountain lions were lethally removed from Flathead Lake's Wild Horse Island State Park. The action was taken in collaboration with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
MONTANA STATE
Columbian

Fishing report: Bonneville Pool opens for sturgeon retention; smelt dip on Cowlitz

Two days of sturgeon retention in the Bonneville Pool has been set for March 9 and 16 only, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Tuesday. The Bonneville Pool — from Bonneville Dam to The Dallas Dam and all adjacent Washington tributaries — will have a daily limit of one white sturgeon with a minimum 38-inch fork length and maximum of 54 inches.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Trout#M M#Leech#Fish
North Platte Telegraph

Windham: Remembering an old trick to catch fish

Mother Nature reminded us it is still winter, but with the warm up forecast for this coming week, the fishing bug is biting a lot of local anglers — me included. I was talking about fishing, particularly crappie fishing, with an avid angler a couple of days ago. The topic of finding and attracting fish came up and it brought back some memories of a lesson I learned from an old crappie fisherman I only remember as Willie. I met Willie many years ago in South Carolina. Willie fished the same few lakes for crappie almost every day and always caught fish. He was a wealth of knowledge and I wish I would have been able to spend more time with him and write down a lot of what he told me.
HOBBIES
Mountain Times

Ruffed grouse: Our unexpected winter visitor

By Tim Traver A few weeks ago, I noticed a dark, football-shaped shadow skulking quietly among the stems of honeysuckle and lilac by our driveway. I was throwing seeds to the blue jays that wait for it in the morning, […] Read More The post Ruffed grouse: Our unexpected winter visitor appeared first on The Mountain Times.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Pets
Distinctly Montana

Saleesh House: David Thompson's "Haunt" in Montana

The author wishes to acknowledge and thank the generous assistance from Carl and Linda Haywood of Thompson Falls. The Haywoods have been tirelessly and passionately reconstructing David Thompson’s time in the West, and in particular, Montana. Through a thorough re-examination of Thompson’s own journals and narrative, they have uncovered details that others have missed or misinterpreted. Carl has chronicled David Thompson’s time in Montana in his book Sometimes Only Horses to Eat, Stoneydale Press Publishing Co., Stevensville, Montana (2008). He actively updates David Thompson information on his web site: http://www.rockmanstradingpost.com.
MONTANA STATE
Vail Daily

An uncommon encounter with Craig Childs

Ravens are superior to humans – and to every other creature. That’s the way these large, smart and sometimes boisterous black birds perceive it anyway, according to Craig Childs. Childs writes of numerous profound encounters he’s had around the world with ravens and dozens of other animals, from...
ANIMALS
97 Rock

Basalt Fountains and Landscape Rocks are 17 Million Years Old!

If you think there is a lot of basalt visible around Eastern Washington and Oregon, you will be amazed to find out what or how much you're standing on right now!. I have always thought that basalt was just simply cool. The towers that create fountains and landscaping accents are just about everywhere in our area. And once I started learning about how it all got here, I became fascinated.
SCIENCE
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
780K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy