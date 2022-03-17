ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Funeral for Officer Jake Reed on Friday

By Stacie Strader
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 1 day ago

JOPLIN, Mo. – The funeral for Officer Reed is tomorrow, March 18. It will be at Leggett and Platt Center at Missouri Southern State University. Funeral services begin at 1:00 pm.

Officer Reed was 27.

On March 8, there was an exchange of gunfire at two locations between police and a suspect. Reed and Corporal Benjamin Cooper died. Officer Rick Hiirshey was injured but has been able to leave the hospital. The suspect also died from injuries.

You will be able to watch the funeral live on the KOAM+ streaming service app, KOAM News app, here on KOAMNewsNow.com or on the KOAM News Now YouTube page.

Officer Jake Reed’s Obituary

Memories and condolences can be placed on the Memory Wall of the obituary. The following is released by Mason Woodard Mortuary of Joplin.

It is with a heavy heart we tell you of the passing of our beloved husband, son, and brother, Jake Alexander Reed on March 11, 2022. Jake was injured in the line of duty on Tuesday March 8, 2022. He gave the ultimate sacrifice for his city through his service as a Joplin Police Officer. His heroism continues as he spreads the gift of life to several recipients as a vital organ donor.” — FAMILY OF JAKE REED

Jake was born on December 9, 1994, in Pleasanton, California, the son of Robert and Melissa (Burelli) Reed. He grew up in Bentonville, Arkansas and graduated from Bentonville High School in 2013. Jake was a gifted athlete who played baseball all four years of high school. He graduated with Honors from MSSU with a Bachelor of Science Criminal Justice Administration and Associate of Science Law Enforcement degree in 2017. He became a Joplin Police Officer following graduation.

Jake had an adventurous spirit with a great amount of confidence in all that he attempted to do. He was undoubtedly skilled in computer assembly and technology. He loved ‘gaming’ of all types. He enjoyed mountain biking, golfing, and wakeboarding. He had a fierce love for all animals, especially his dogs.

Jake had an infectious smile. He treated everyone with kindness and respect. He was a great person, a genuinely awesome guy.

He met and married the love of his life Bayley Strella. They were married on May 8, 2021, at White Rock Mountain in Arkansas. In addition to his wife, Jake is survived by his parents Robert and Melissa Reed, Bella Vista, Arkansas; his brother, Sam Reed, Arvada, Colorado; his mother and father-in-law, Rod and Kelly Strella, Joplin, Missouri; his sister and brother-in-law, Paige and Aaron Bittle, Neosho, Missouri; and his nephew, Brooks Bittle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fu5tR_0eiVGyf800
OFC JAKE REED, COURTESY JOPLIN POLICE DEPT

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Ofc Jake Reed Funeral Service and Processional Route

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department release details regarding the funeral and processional of Fallen Officer Jake Reed on Friday. “Funeral services will commence at 1:00 pm at the MSSU Leggett and Platt Athletic Center. Following the service, his funeral procession will proceed through the city of Joplin.” — JPD There will be traffic delays along the route through...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Police officer killed South of St Louis is Carthage Native

BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri police officer and gunman are dead following a shootout early Thursday at a motel. A medical helicopter took another officer to the hospital for surgery. Around 12:30 am, Bonne Terre Officer Lane Burns and Cpl. Garrett Worley responded to a disturbance at a Motel 6. That’s according to Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson Dallas...
BONNE TERRE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
State
California State
City
Joplin, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Joplin, MO
Obituaries
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
State
Arkansas State
City
Neosho, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Last Call 222, Cpl Ben Cooper, E.O.W.

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Last Radio Call is a funerary tradition used by some Police Agencies and Fire Fighters in the United States of America. The police radio operator calls to the deceased officer, as if to contact them. Tuesday following the funeral service of Cpl Ben Cooper, before...
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Riverton, Kan. woman arrested on allegations of drug possession

GALENA, Kan. — Late Thursday evening Galena Police performed a stop on a Chevrolet Blazer for a traffic violation. “After contacting the driver, the officer was able to establish probable cause to search the vehicle,” Galena Police Dept states in a release of information. “During a search of the vehicle, suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were located.”
RIVERTON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#Leggett And Platt Center#Koam News#Obituary Memories#Mason Woodard Mortuary#Bentonville High School
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Weekend Wrap (Mar. 12-13)

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A single-vehicle crash claims the life of former Joplin Police Department Chaplain, Roger Nichols. Police say the crash occurred on March 11th around 1:30 p.m. Click here to read more. Visitation and funeral arrangements for Officer Jake Reed. JOPLIN, Mo. – A public visitation for...
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

“We will miss you Coop!” — Joplin Police Dept

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department release a statement late Tuesday evening following services for Fallen Officer, Cpl Ben Cooper. “There are no word that can express the gratitude we have for everyone who took part in honoring Corporal Ben Cooper and his family today. We are so thankful to serve such an amazing community. It was such a...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
581K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy