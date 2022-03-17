Man convicted in 1980 cold-case murder of 14-year-old Antioch girl

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office announced it has secured a first-degree murder conviction with special circumstances against 67-year-old Mitchell Lynn Bacom for the 1980 murder of a 14-year-old girl.

On Tuesday, a Contra Costa jury convicted the Antioch resident for the murder of 14-year-old Suzanne Bombardier.

Bacom, 27-years-old at the time, was an early suspect in the initial murder investigation.

The case went cold until 2017 when Bacom was identified as the perpetrator through a biological sample matched to his DNA profile.

“Justice did not come swiftly for the Bombardier family,” said District Attorney Diana Becton.

“With the perseverance of Antioch detectives and scientific advancement, the successful prosecution of Mitchell Bacom brings closure to this 37-year-old mystery.”

On June 21, 1980 — Bombardier disappeared from her sister’s apartment where she was babysitting her younger cousins.

A week later, her body was recovered from the San Juaquin river — along with evidence of a sexual assault.

The cause of death was determined to be a single stab wound to the chest.

Prior to the murder of Bombardier — Bacom had previously been convicted in 1974 of rape and other felony offenses in Mountain View.

He was on parole for those offenses at the time of Bombardier’s murder.

In 1981, Bacom was convicted following a sexual assault and related felonies for which he was sentenced to 24 years in state prison.

The 37-year-old murder of Bombardier was the oldest open homicide on record in Antioch, according to the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office.

Bacom was convicted of first-degree murder, along with special circumstances for the commission of the murder during the course of the burglary, kidnapping, and rape.

He will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

