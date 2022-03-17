ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Man convicted in 1980 cold-case murder of 14-year-old Antioch girl

By Omar Pérez
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UpfGl_0eiVGJuh00

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office announced it has secured a first-degree murder conviction with special circumstances against 67-year-old Mitchell Lynn Bacom for the 1980 murder of a 14-year-old girl.

On Tuesday, a Contra Costa jury convicted the Antioch resident for the murder of 14-year-old Suzanne Bombardier.

Bacom, 27-years-old at the time, was an early suspect in the initial murder investigation.

The case went cold until 2017 when Bacom was identified as the perpetrator through a biological sample matched to his DNA profile.

“Justice did not come swiftly for the Bombardier family,” said District Attorney Diana Becton.

“With the perseverance of Antioch detectives and scientific advancement, the successful prosecution of Mitchell Bacom brings closure to this 37-year-old mystery.”

On June 21, 1980 — Bombardier disappeared from her sister’s apartment where she was babysitting her younger cousins.

A week later, her body was recovered from the San Juaquin river — along with evidence of a sexual assault.

San Jose 1989 ‘quilt’ cold-case remains unsolved

The cause of death was determined to be a single stab wound to the chest.

Prior to the murder of Bombardier — Bacom had previously been convicted in 1974 of rape and other felony offenses in Mountain View.

He was on parole for those offenses at the time of Bombardier’s murder.

In 1981, Bacom was convicted following a sexual assault and related felonies for which he was sentenced to 24 years in state prison.

The 37-year-old murder of Bombardier was the oldest open homicide on record in Antioch, according to the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office.

Bacom was convicted of first-degree murder, along with special circumstances for the commission of the murder during the course of the burglary, kidnapping, and rape.

He will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Plea of Nishita murder suspect postponed

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Shadihia Mitchell, who was charged with murder in the killing of KRON4 security guard Kevin Nishita, was granted a three-week continuance before having to ender a plea, according to a KRON4 reporter who was present in court Friday. The new time will be April 15 at 9 a.m. in Department 702 […]
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in Nishita killing to be arraigned

(KRON) – One of the suspects accused of killing former police officer and KRON4 security guard Kevin Nishita will be arraigned this morning. Oakland police say three men killed Nishita on November 24 in downtown Oakland while he was guarding one of our crews. Shadihia Mitchell will go before a judge today. The other suspect, […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Martinez, CA
County
Contra Costa County, CA
City
Antioch, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Jose, CA
Antioch, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

San Rafael: Couple pleads guilty to insurance fraud

SAN RAFAEL (BCN) – A couple in San Rafael has pleaded guilty to defrauding an insurance company, The Marin County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday. Sandra Yohanna Tejada, 55, pleaded guilty Thursday, March 10, to fraudulently supporting an insurance claim, which is a felony. Her husband, Juan Cadena Nunez, 63, pleaded guilty to being […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

Man fatally shot while inside vehicle in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — On Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting that occurred on the 400 block of Mark Street. When officers arrived at approximately 5:10 p.m. — they found an adult male seated in a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced […]
VALLEJO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diana Becton
KRON4 News

Driver fleeing police kills 2

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were killed in a collision Wednesday shortly after 8:45 p.m. in Oakland, police say. “Oakland Police officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the 1300 block of 76th Avenue; however, the individual fled in their vehicle south bound 76th Avenue from International Boulevard,” police stated  in a news […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Kidnapping#Murder#Contra#Justice#District
KRON4 News

Woman dies after crashing into light pole

(BCN) – A woman died Wednesday evening in San Jose after her vehicle crashed into a light pole, marking the city’s 20th fatal traffic collision this year, police said. At 5:13 p.m., officers responded to East Santa Clara and North 11th streets on reports of a solo vehicle crash. Officers located a woman who had […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

SFPD to conduct St. Patrick’s Day DUI patrol

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department will be conducting DUI patrols March 17, according to a news release. The patrols will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 3 a.m. “Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and proactive […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

One killed in Vallejo shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Vallejo police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Mark Street, according to a tweet. One adult male victim was pronounced dead. Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective division at 707-648-4524.
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

SF warns about drugs laced with fentanyl

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – This problem has been growing in San Francisco for years.  Overdoses from fentanyl here in the city have been increasing since 2015. Just last year — 474 people overdosed in San Francisco from fentanyl. Let’s take a look at the most recent numbers: In one month — just in January of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy