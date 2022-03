NEEDHAM, Mass. — With every passing day, gas prices continue skyrocketing but there are several ways to save 10, 20 or even 40 cents a gallon if you know where to look. First off, check to see if your preferred grocery store has a fuel rewards program. Shaw's and Stop and Shop both offer their rewards customers 10 cents off per gallon of gas for every $100 in groceries they buy. The more you buy, the bigger your discount. Shaw's partners with select ExxonMobil stations, while Stop and Shop works with participating Shell stations.

NEEDHAM, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO