Allegheny County, PA

Big GOP primary field for governor has party leaders worried

By Marc Levy - Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
Sen. Doug Mastriano- one of ten Republicans that filed paperwork Tuesday to get on the May 17 primary ballot.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A big Republican primary field for governor in Pennsylvania is spurring growing discomfort among party leaders that a widely splintered primary vote could produce a winner who cannot beat Democrat Josh Shapiro in November’s general election.

Ten Republicans filed paperwork Tuesday to get on the May 17 primary ballot.

That is more than party leaders expected and it has propelled them to try to persuade some weaker candidates to drop out.

Sam DeMarco, the GOP chairman of Allegheny County, says party leaders don’t want a weak or polarizing candidate for the general election to win the primary election thanks to a splintered primary vote.

