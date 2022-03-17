Big GOP primary field for governor has party leaders worried

Sen. Doug Mastriano- one of ten Republicans that filed paperwork Tuesday to get on the May 17 primary ballot. FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020, file photo, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, attends a hearing of the Pennsylvania State Senate Majority Policy Committee in Gettysburg, Pa. With Pennsylvania's wide-open races for governor and U.S. Senate taking shape, Republican candidates with strong ties to Donald Trump are running and considered strong contenders for the party's nominations, a powerful sign of the former president's enduring popularity in the GOP. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) (Julio Cortez/AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A big Republican primary field for governor in Pennsylvania is spurring growing discomfort among party leaders that a widely splintered primary vote could produce a winner who cannot beat Democrat Josh Shapiro in November’s general election.

Ten Republicans filed paperwork Tuesday to get on the May 17 primary ballot.

That is more than party leaders expected and it has propelled them to try to persuade some weaker candidates to drop out.

Sam DeMarco, the GOP chairman of Allegheny County, says party leaders don’t want a weak or polarizing candidate for the general election to win the primary election thanks to a splintered primary vote.

