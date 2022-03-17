2022 NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship kicks off in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Southeastern College and Bethel University kicked off the action in the first matchup Thursday.

Students from several local schools took a field trip to take in some NAIA tournament basketball Thursday afternoon.

The Tyson Events Center’s general manager, Tim Savona, said from all the teams’ fans staying at hotels and eating at local restaurants the tournament will be bringing an estimated $3.5 million of economic revenue to the city this year.

“At the end of the day when you have a seven-day window bringing $3 million to $4 million of impact to your community, that’s a home run for everybody to celebrate and again, we’re grateful to be a small piece of that,” said Savona.

Fans from as far as Florida made the trip this week to watch their favorite teams compete. The tournament will be in town through Thursday.

