Sioux City, IA

2022 NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship kicks off in Sioux City

By Gage Teunissen
 1 day ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Southeastern College and Bethel University kicked off the action in the first matchup Thursday.

Students from several local schools took a field trip to take in some NAIA tournament basketball Thursday afternoon.

March NCAA basketball tournament gambling prompts addiction concerns

The Tyson Events Center’s general manager, Tim Savona, said from all the teams’ fans staying at hotels and eating at local restaurants the tournament will be bringing an estimated $3.5 million of economic revenue to the city this year.

“At the end of the day when you have a seven-day window bringing $3 million to $4 million of impact to your community, that’s a home run for everybody to celebrate and again, we’re grateful to be a small piece of that,” said Savona.

Fans from as far as Florida made the trip this week to watch their favorite teams compete. The tournament will be in town through Thursday.

Friday ‘Madness’ schedule for Cyclones and Hawkeyes

IOWA — The second day of ‘March Madness’ will hopefully go better for basketball fans in the state of Iowa than the opening day. The Cyclone men’s and women’s teams begin their tournament runs on Friday, as do the Hawkeye women. The Hawkeye men’s team was upset in the first round on Thursday. Here is […]
IOWA STATE
Morningside’s versatility key as Mustangs prepare for NAIA Round of 16

Sioux City, Iowa (KCAU) — Morningside women’s basketball has plenty of weapons. Which one they’ll go with on any given night, however, isn’t always clear. The Mustangs feature four players averaging over 12 points per game: Sierra Mitchell (17.8), Sophia Peppers (15.0), Chloe Lofstrom (12.4), and Taylor Rodenburgh (12.2). Their balanced attack keeps teams off […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
X’s bring back fan-favorite Nate Samson for 2022 season

Sioux City, IA (March 16th, 2022) — The Sioux City Explorers have announced the signing of INF Nate Samson to a 2022 American Association Contract.  2022 will be Samson’s 17th season of professional baseball and his seventh with the Explorers.  Samson’s 2021 campaign was cut short by an ankle injury suffered against the Houston Apollos on July […]
MLB
Iowa man out of hospital after losing wife, home in tornado

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Tom Lloyd has finally been released from the hospital after suffering injuries from the tornado in Winterset. “My uncle is a survivor. Plain and simple,” said Stefanie Craig, Tom Lloyd’s niece. Lloyd lost his wife, Cecilia, of 29 years along with his two dogs. His home completely ripped apart from […]
DES MOINES, IA
