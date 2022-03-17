Tina has more energy to travel after doing Dr. Hassel's Chirothin Weight Loss program! | PAID CONTENT

It may sound too good to be true, but the health benefits of sipping white tea include everything from healthier skin and hair, to cancer prevention, treating diabetes, improving mental clarity, and general anti-inflammation properties. The antioxidant-rich, anti-inflammatory, belly-fat blasting white tea may be your best bet when it comes...
When trying to lose weight, one of the most important things you can do is center your diet around fiber-rich foods. Whole grains are naturally high in fiber and ultimately, can keep you feeling full and satiated for longer (making it less likely that you’ll eat more later on). Apart from helping with fat loss, whole grains are often linked to lower risks of heart disease, diabetes, cancers, etc.
OVEREATING is driven by a number of factors - stress, habit, or just really tasty food. It's normal to eat until you feel stuffed now and again. But overeating can become a problem if you're doing it all the time. Dr Michael Russo, a weight loss surgeon in the US,...
1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton passionately set the record straight about her weight loss journey after seeing a comment claiming she refuses to “change.”. “Tammy will never change because Tammy doesn’t want to change,” one TikTok user wrote to her following the season 3 finale, which aired on Monday, January 31. “She gets more attention the way she is and to Tammy, negative attention is better than [none].”
It’s a common misconception that in order to achieve your dream body and significant weight loss results you must also completely rid your diet of foods that you enjoy. Processed foods naturally do provide less nutritional value than their whole food counterparts, but understanding that enjoyment in moderation is the best way to actually stick to a healthy eating plan is essential for long term results that don’t end in a back slide.
Obesity is one of the most serious issues faced by individuals today. Its prevalence has increased dramatically in recent decades as individuals consume more fast food and participate in harmful behaviors. This disease has taken the lives of countless individuals but also challenged their self-esteem and self-worth. Fortunately, reducing weight is not an insurmountable challenge. With the introduction of KetoCharge, a new natural product on the market, the company claims to tackle the weight loss issue by putting the body into a metabolic state known as ketosis, a natural process that burns stored fat swiftly.
Your metabolism is one of the most important factors in determining the ease of which you can lose weight, and with a faster metabolism comes the ability to achieve a healthy calorie deficit without depriving your body. The metabolism is dictated by a number of outside factors from genetics to your overall diet and exercise habits, but there are some small things you can integrate into your day to day life that will naturally speed it up with little to no added effort.
Sponsored content by Dr. Fit for Life Nutrition & Weight Loss Clinic. When someone is diagnosed with type two diabetes, they often assume they’ll be managing it the rest of their lives. With Dr. Fit For Life Nutrition and Weight Loss Clinic, they show us that its simply not true! In fact, you can actually reverse the condition with a custom nutrition program and they prove how it works.
If you number among the countless people who've let their gym memberships lapse over the past two years, chances are you've adjusted to the new norm of working out at home. But even home workouts can have their challenges—especially when you're trying to build or maintain muscle, but no longer have access to the wide variety of exercise machines your gym once provided. This can leave you with some weak spots that become painful when training hard—particularly in your back.
Obesity and overweight are widespread globally and increase the risk of many health conditions. A new injectable treatment, semaglutide, has just been recommended for use in the United Kingdom. In a study, those on the treatment lost, on average, almost 15% of their body mass. The injections could help those...
Weight gain in your midsection that is around the stomach and back may be the result of certain lifestyle decisions. Sometimes, you may see that fat accumulation is just around the midsection even if your legs are skinny. The two S's, stress and sugar, have an effect on the size...
Studies have shown that Piezo1, a protein found in the inner lining of blood vessels, can detect the rise in blood flow during physical exercise. A new study in mice found that Piezo1 is essential for maintaining the density of capillaries in the muscles and the capacity for physical activity.
March marks colorectal cancer awareness month, and according to the CDC, colon cancer is the third leading cause of cancer related deaths in the U.S. Dr. Cedrick McFadden joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with advice on how to make the potentially life saving colonoscopy procedure less daunting. Dr. McFadden says to mix the prep drink with clear liquids the night before and to have a low residue diet filled with low volume goods like white rice and pasta the day before.March 18, 2022.
Hot yoga refers to different yoga styles that take place in warm and heated studios for a more intense workout. Similar to traditional yoga, hot yoga offers a range of benefits to mental and physical health, flexibility, and overall well-being. The original purpose of the hot temperature and humidity in...
