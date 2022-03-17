ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Memphis basketball vs. Gonzaga in NCAA Tournament 2022: Score prediction, scouting report

By Jason Munz, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B7jq2_0eiVErPd00

PORTLAND, Ore. — Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway , after securing the first NCAA Tournament berth of his four-season coaching career, was asked what his former coach Larry Finch might say to him.

"He would probably say, 'Go win the damn thing,'" Hardaway said earlier this week.

He's one step closer to doing so after the Tigers (22-10) bounced Boise State with a 64-53 win at the Moda Center on Thursday in the first round. If Memphis is to advance to the Sweet 16, though, it will have to win Saturday (8:40 p.m., TBS) against Gonzaga, the No. 1 overall seed. The Bulldogs (27-3) eliminated Georgia State 93-72 with a big second-half showing.

"We know we've got our work cut out for us," Hardaway said Thursday.

NCAA TOURNAMENT: 'Peak Memphis is scary:' Penny Hardaway's Tigers could be tough out for Gonzaga in NCAA Tournament

GIANNOTTO: Alex Lomax and his bum ankle push Memphis past Boise State in NCAA Tournament

Gonzaga scouting report

The Zags aren't strictly a two-man show, but it's close. Drew Timme, the 6-foot-10 junior who led Gonzaga with 32 points against Georgia State and was The Athletic's pick for preseason national player of the year, averages 17.5 points per game for the No. 1 offense in the country. Chet Holmgren, the 7-foot freshman and projected No. 1 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft, is putting up 14.2 points a game and is the fourth-leading shot-blocker in the country.

The Gonzaga offense runs through Timme on more than 28% of possessions. For Holmgren, it's north of 20% of the time. Sophomore guard Julian Strawther is the team's third-leading scorer and ranks 25th in the nation in offensive rating.

If there is a weakness, the Zags have a hard time turning teams over. They rank 268th in the nation forcing opponents to commit turnovers on just 16.9% of their possessions.

Memphis scouting report

One of the Tigers' primary strengths this season has been the play of its frontcourt. Freshman Jalen Duren, a 6-10 specimen, himself a projected NBA lottery pick, is a skilled and athletic big who will be leaned on to make life difficult for Timme and/or Holmgren on both ends of the floor.

Duren's running mate, DeAndre Williams, a 6-8 senior power forward, gives Memphis a one-two punch of its own. He is the team's second-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder (behind Duren for both).

How Duren, Williams and the Tigers fare on the glass figures to be the most telling indicator for how things will go when they lock up with Gonzaga.

Prediction

Gonzaga 78, Memphis 73 : If the Tigers find consistent firepower across the board, things may play out differently. If not, the Zags will win.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis basketball vs. Gonzaga in NCAA Tournament 2022: Score prediction, scouting report

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

House passes CROWN Act, banning race-based hair discrimination

The House passed legislation on Friday that would prohibit discrimination against people with hair styles associated with a particular race or national origin. Lawmakers passed the bill, titled the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN, Act, largely along party lines, 235-189. Only 14 Republicans joined Democrats in support of the measure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Deshaun Watson changes mind, QB accepts trade to join Browns

Deshaun Watson changed his mind. The Browns have their franchise quarterback, one with some extra heavy baggage. Despite sexual misconduct allegations made by nearly two dozen women against Watson while he was with Houston, Cleveland will make him its starting QB, the face of its organization and the highest-paid player in the NFL.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Basketball
City
Memphis, TN
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Portland, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
Portland, OR
College Basketball
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Oregon College Basketball
Memphis, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
City
Portland, TN
Memphis, TN
College Basketball
The Hill

Five things to know about a possible fourth COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Here are the eight Republicans who voted against ending normal trade relations with Russia

Eight Republicans voted against legislation to revoke normal trade relations with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in a Thursday vote. The eight were on the other end of a lopsided 424-8 vote to punish Moscow with the removal of normal trade relations. The legislation would raise tariffs on imports from Russia and Belarus, which has backed Moscow's bombardment of Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Russian mistakes mean war likely to last

Russia’s grinding attack on Ukraine is threatening to drag on for weeks, worsening the death toll on both sides and exacerbating an already serious humanitarian crisis. Russian President Vladimir Putin seriously miscalculated the ability of his forces to overcome the Ukrainians quickly, a mistake that has led to heavy losses for the Kremlin, according to officials and experts.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Finch
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Penny Hardaway
Reuters

Ukraine food supply falling apart, U.N. says; Russian missiles strike Lviv

KYIV/LVIV, Ukraine, March 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine's food supply system is falling apart under Russia's invasion, with infrastructure destroyed and shops and warehouses growing empty, the United Nations said on Friday. Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv on Friday, a city where hundreds of thousands found refuge far...
POLITICS
NBC News

Some big name firms are balking at shunning Russia, despite Ukraine invasion

While hundreds of well-known American companies like McDonald's and Coca-Cola are shutting down or suspending their operations in Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, a Kansas-based oil, gas and manufacturing giant is sitting tight for now. Koch Industries, whose subsidiary Guardian Industries operates two glass-manufacturing plants in...
BUSINESS
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy