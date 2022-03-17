ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

School district set to investigate Dwyer coach's racial slur, 'derogatory' comments

By Emilee Smarr, Palm Beach Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPUPA_0eiVEo0g00

The School District of Palm Beach County is set to open an internal investigation after video recently circulated online appearing to show Dwyer teacher and flag football coach Rich Dujon using a racial slur and making "derogatory" comments.

The eight-second clip shows Dujon at the gym, greeting the recipient with a racial slur and going on to ask whether he was "sleeping" or doing things of a sexually explicit nature.

Palm Beach County School District Director of Communications Claudia Shea confirmed Thursday an internal review will commence when the district reopens from spring break next week.

"The School District was made aware of a video circulating that purportedly shows a member of the Dwyer Community High School staff making inappropriate and derogatory comments. This video came to the attention of school administration late last week, before schools headed into spring break."

Dujon is a physical education teacher at Dwyer and coaches the flag football team.

Attempts to reach Dujon for comment through the school administration and athletic department were unsuccessful. Dwyer athletic director Tiffany Wilkes and Principal Corey Brooks did not return requests for comment during the week.

The clip was submitted to The Post via text message on March 11.

Dwyer flag football is 2-1 on the 2022 season and is set to play Royal Palm Beach (2-0) in its next game on Tuesday.

Reuters

Ukraine food supply falling apart, U.N. says; Russian missiles strike Lviv

KYIV/LVIV, Ukraine, March 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine's food supply system is falling apart under Russia's invasion, with infrastructure destroyed and shops and warehouses growing empty, the United Nations said on Friday. Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv on Friday, a city where hundreds of thousands found refuge far...
POLITICS
NBC News

Some big name firms are balking at shunning Russia, despite Ukraine invasion

While hundreds of well-known American companies like McDonald's and Coca-Cola are shutting down or suspending their operations in Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, a Kansas-based oil, gas and manufacturing giant is sitting tight for now. Koch Industries, whose subsidiary Guardian Industries operates two glass-manufacturing plants in...
BUSINESS
