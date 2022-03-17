Michigan high school girls basketball semifinals: Mia Riley leads Fowler over Baraga

EAST LANSING — Playing with the poise of a defending champion, Fowler earned a return trip to the Michigan high school girls basketball Division 4 final with a 51-45 win over Baraga.

But Baraga played with the drive of an underdog, and that made the game interesting.

Fowler cooled off for much of the fourth quarter — going 5-for-18 from the floor — and had to hold off a late charge, but the 2021 champs made their free throws down the stretch to punch their ticket to Saturday’s game.

“That was very nerve-wracking,” said Emma Riley, whose two makes created a 47-44 cushion with 54 seconds left. “Sometimes I’m on and off in free throws, but I knew that it was just important to dwell on the fundamentals and focus on every part of my shot and remember how to shoot it perfectly. After I got the first one down, I had a little bit of pressure off me because it was one-and-one.”

Fowler (23-3) seized control early, building up a 17-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. A 12-0 run over the final four minutes of the period established the pace, behind Mia Riley’s eight points and Avery Koenigsknecht’s 3-pointer from the wing which beat the buzzer.

Baraga (23-2), making its first appearance in the semifinals since 1992, was held without a field goal during the first eight minutes and committed eight turnovers as well.

But that didn’t get into the Vikings’ collective heads; they continued to chip away at the deficit.

“In Baraga we’re taught that we don’t give up,” senior captain Reide Osterman said. “We keep going after it. We were trying our best just to get there. Obviously we came up short, but it was a really good game and I’m proud of our team.”

Although they made just four of 22 shots from the floor (18.2 percent) in the first half, they were able to close the gap to 25-18 on a pair of free throws by Makenna Hendrickson with 1:15 left in the half.

However, Fowler’s Emma Riley responded with a 3-pointer on the next trip up the floor. Fowler led 28-19 at the break.

Late in the third quarter, Baraga scored on three straight possessions, capped by a scoop lay-up by Osterman, to get within six, 35-29.

The Vikings closed the gap to one on two occasions in the fourth quarter, but could never get over the hump. Osterman hit both ends of a one-and-one with 4:41 left, making the score 43-42. Then Fowler missed five straight shots at the other end of the floor. Baraga was poised to grab the lead but its 3-point attempt was off the mark.

Kylie Michaelson’s two free throws put Baraga behind 45-44 with 1:24 to play, but Fowler hit four straight free throws, two by Mia Riley and two by Emma Riley, and Baraga couldn’t respond with the big shot of its own, giving Fowler coach Nathan George a chance to exhale.

“We knew that even if they started to claw their way back, we’d stay composed,” he said. “For the most part, they did that, to their credit. A lot of teams may have faltered in those types of situations. They were able to handle it, all the credit goes to them.”

Mia Riley — who’s signed with Ferris State University — topped Fowler with 24 points, and Emma Riley added 17. Osterman scored 17 for Baraga.

Free Press special writer Brad Emons contributed to this report.