Dearborn, MI

Homeland Security chief to meet with faith leaders, Arab Americans in metro Detroit visit

By Niraj Warikoo, Detroit Free Press
 1 day ago
The head of the Department of Homeland Security plans to visit Farmington Hills and Dearborn on Friday to meet with religious and Arab-American leaders.

Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who leads the third largest federal agency, is to speak at the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills along with U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan, chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

They plan to talk about federal funding for houses of worship to help protect them against attacks by extremists and terrorists, according to a news release from Peters. The release did not say which local religious leaders will be attending the event.

Mayorkas and Peters were also expected to visit Dearborn on Friday to meet with Arab-American and Muslim leaders. That meeting was not mentioned in the news release from Peters; Peters' office and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) did not comment about the Dearborn meeting.

Since the Sept. 11 attacks, the head of the Department of Homeland Security has visited Dearborn to meet with Arab-American leaders during the administrations of Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump. The last Dearborn meeting with the DHS head was in 2017, when then Secretary John Kelly visited the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn, getting into a tense exchange with community leaders. At one point, Kelly stood up and threatened to leave, upset over a comment made by an Arab-American leader on racial profiling.

Peters said he helped obtain almost $250 million in funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which was part of the funding bill Biden signed into law earlier this week. Part of that funding goes to houses of worship and nonprofits to help them purchase security equipment to protect them against attacks.

Mayorkas and Peters are meeting with faith leaders in metro Detroit "to hear firsthand how rising threats and attacks against houses of worship are affecting Michiganders and discuss what DHS (Department of Homeland Security) resources are available to communities," Peters' office said in the news release.

For subscribers:'We have to remain vigilant': HBCU leaders ask Congress for help against bomb threats

The houses of worship of Jews, Muslims, Black Protestants and others have experienced attacks by extremists over the years. In January, a Texas synagogue led by a rabbi who's a native of Michigan was targeted by an extremist. In Dearborn, a mosque was targeted last month in a suspected arson. And this month in Royal Oak, a Catholic church was vandalized by a man who smashed a statue of Virgin Mary, reported WDIV.

Jewish groups such as the Jewish Community Relations Council of metro Detroit/American Jewish Committee "advocated strongly for this funding and we are gratified that $250 million for security for houses of worship were included in the omnibus bill," said Rabbi Asher Lopatin, executive director of the group.

"This is one issue that fully unites Jewish, Muslim, Christian and Hindu communities. There are many other issues that we can work together on as well," Lopatin said.

Mayorkas is the first immigrant and first Latino to lead the Department of Homeland Security. He also is Jewish and has spoken about his faith, including a statement in January on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Arab American advocates said they welcome Mayorkas to Dearborn.

Over the past 20 years, Arab Americans and Muslims in Michigan have raised concerns about being profiled at borders, airports, and other places. After the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, Arab Americans developed a program called BRIDGES that involved regular meetings with federal law enforcement officials.

"We're glad he's coming," said Abed Hammoud, a Dearborn attorney. "We're looking forward to meeting with him and raising issues important to the community."

Abed Ayoub, national legal and policy director for the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee said "we always welcome an opportunity to talk and discuss our issues with DHS and the Secretary."

Contact Niraj Warikoo:nwarikoo@freepress.com or Twitter @nwarikoo

