ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Gold Cup joy can seal redemption for Gordon Elliott TWELVE months after being forced to watch Cheltenham's biggest race from his home in Ireland

By Marcus Townend
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Twelve months on from being forced to watch the Cheltenham Gold Cup at home in Ireland, his name verboten at the biggest meeting of the season, Gordon Elliott stands on the verge of winning the top prize again with Galvin.

Elliott tasted Gold Cup victory in 2016 with Don Cossack but there were times last year — in the aftermath of a 2019 picture of him sitting on a dead horse being circulated on social media — when he must have wondered whether it would ever happen again.

The future of the stable he had built from scratch in County Meath to become one of the most powerful operations in Britain or Ireland, with over 200 horses, was threatened as he was suspended by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board for six months and had to hand over its running to caretaker trainer Denise Foster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nBrKM_0eiVEH4p00
Twelve months on from being forced to watch the Cheltenham Gold Cup at home in Ireland, Gordon Elliott is on the verge of winning the top prize

Elliott, who was allowed to return in September, has spoken of his ‘moment of madness’ and the fact he will have to live with the consequences of his actions for the rest of his life.

But if he can win the Gold Cup again with Davy Russell-ridden Galvin, his rehabilitation within the sport will seem complete.

The eight-year-old has a lot going for him. A day and a half of bright drying weather will mean the course has had a chance to dry out significantly after 21mm (more than ¾in) of rain fell on already watered ground on Wednesday.

But there will still be an added emphasis on the stamina always needed in a three mile, two furlong and 70 yards contest.

Having won the 3m 6f National Hunt Chase at last year’s Festival, Galvin, who is owned by Scottish potato magnate Ronnie Bartlett, should be well equipped to cope.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E11Qd_0eiVEH4p00
Elliott (pictured) was allowed to return to racing in September and a Gold Cup win would be the complete rehabilitation for him

Elliott said: ‘He’s improved. He’s showing a lot more pace this season and you’d say he is classy enough.

'If you go through the race there are question marks over every horse. He ticks a lot of boxes for the race. He’s a stayer, that’s what you need to win a Gold Cup.’

Ireland provided the 1-2-3 in last year’s race and all are back again with a chance but if Willie Mullins-trained Al Boum Photo, who won in 2019 and 2020 before his 2021 third place, was to make it a remarkable third success he will have to defy recent trends as no 10-year-old has won since Cool Dawn in 1998.

Last year’s runner-up, the Henry de Bromhead-trained A Plus Tard, will be the choice of many as he is the mount of Rachael Blackmore.

He looked imperious when winning November’s Betfair Chase at Haydock but was hauled back and beaten a short head by Galvin in the three-mile Savills Chase at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting. Admittedly, the De Bromhead stable was not in good form at the time but given today’s greater emphasis on stamina Galvin must have a good chance of confirming his superiority.

It might be that De Bromhead’s winner last year, Minella Indo, will be the toughest nut to crack.

He comes alive at this meeting, with his other two Festival runs being a win in the 2019 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle and second in 2020’s RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase.

After a dismal run when he pulled up in the King George VI Chase at Kempton won by Tornado Flyer, there were positives for Minella Indo when he was second to Conflated in last month’s Irish Gold Cup.

British trainers hoping to break the Irish stranglehold are led by Venetia Williams — already a winner twice this week with L’Homme Presse and Chambard — who runs last year’s sixth, Royale Pagaille.

He injured a hoof that day and was lame after the race. He will also relish the slower ground, as will Dan Skelton’s Protektorat, who is part-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson and ploughed through soft ground when winning the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree.

Nicky Henderson’s Chantry House is a previous Festival winner but looked very laboured when winning the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham in January.

Elliott has had two winners this week. After Commander Of Fleet gave him his first success since his Festival exile in Wednesday’s Coral Cup, he said: ‘Every winner is important to me whether it is Down Royal, Downpatrick, Newton Abbot or Cheltenham — all I care about is training winners.’

That is true but it is hard to believe, after all Elliott has been through, that a Gold Cup win for Galvin will not mean so much more.

Elliott was last night sweating on the fitness of Russell, 42, who missed his last two rides yesterday after a fall on Conflated in the Ryanair Chase. Elliott said: ‘He’s a bit sore. Hopefully he will be OK.’

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

State Man wins the McCoy Contractors County Hurdle as the Willie Mullins-trained favourite cruises home ahead of First Street and Colonel Mustard on day four of Cheltenham

State Man continued the dominance of trainer Willie Mullins and piled on the misery for bookmakers at Cheltenham when powering up the hill to land a competitive renewal of the McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle. The inexperienced five-year-old, who fell in a maiden hurdle at Christmas and gained his first...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Billaway makes it third time lucky in the St James's Place Hunters' Chase with a photo-finish thriller to make it a stunning four wins for Willie Mullins on the final day at Cheltenham

Billaway produced a devastating late finish to snatch victory in the St James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase at Cheltenham. The 10-year-old, completing a remarkable four-timer for trainer Willie Mullins, got up in the shadow of the post in the hands of his son Patrick to deny Winged Leader.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Gordon Elliott
Person
Will Chase
Daily Mail

Patrick Vieira backs England new boy Marc Guehi to flourish on the international stage after his maiden call-up... as the Eagles boss insists it will only 'help him to grow as a player'

Patrick Vieira believes international football will aid the development of Marc Guehi, who is looking to help Crystal Place reach the FA Cup semi-finals before joining up with England. Having spent last season on loan at Championship side Swansea, the 21-year-old made a permanent exit from Chelsea in the summer...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

CHRIS FOY: England must put in a super-human performance if they are to beat France, otherwise things could turn ugly in Paris and Eddie Jones' job would be hanging by a thread

What is this mission for England now that their title hopes have turned to dust?. Senior players have talked about spoiling France's Grand Slam party, but Eddie Jones disputed that view. 'It's about creating our own party,' he said. There should be no festivities for finishing third in this Six...
WORLD
Daily Mail

England suffer huge blow as fast bowler Mark Wood is ruled out for the rest of West Indies series with elbow injury as he prepares to see a specialist... and he's at risk of missing out on £735,000 IPL payday too

England have been dealt a huge blow with the news that Mark Wood is out for the rest of the series against West Indies. The bowler sustained an elbow injury and could only muster 17 overs in the first Test. Scans have shed more light on the damage and he will return home for specialist advice next week.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheltenham Gold Cup#Ireland
The Independent

What time does Cheltenham Festival start today?

The 2022 Cheltenham Festival is back with big crowds set to bring the famous atmosphere for the first time in two years.The ground is officially described as good to soft on Tuesday, for those plotting who to back with clerk of the course Jon Pullin initially reporting a little more ease in conditions earlier on Monday afternoon, but then issued a teatime update after a dry and sunny day.Cheltenham Festival 2022 LIVE: Gold Cup day tips, odds, schedule, latest updates and resultsPullin, in charge of his first Festival since taking over the reins from Simon Claisse, is anticipating rain...
BRAZIL
Daily Mail

The 'Lynch mob' taking on the might of Dubai in furious P&O Ferries row: Heads of one of Britain's most militant unions including gun-toting Tory hater who said he'd 'throw a party' if Boris dies in stand-off with Sheikh and Sultan over sacked staff

The battle against P&O Ferries lies in the hands of Britain's most militant trade union - including a gun-toting Tory hater who said he'd 'throw a party' if Boris Johnson died of Covid. The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) is led by General Secretary Mick Lynch, whose name is...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Rachael Blackmore suffers a SECOND fall of the week at Cheltenham Festival but is given a rousing reception as she emerges unhurt after coming off Journey with Me at the final hurdle of the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle

Rachael Blackmore suffered her second fall of the week as Journey with Me went down at the final hurdle at Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday. The horse which led for almost the entire race looked in a good place to challenge for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle. Pre-race favourite and eventual winner...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

BUMBLE ON THE TEST: Saqib Mahmood should have opened and Jos Buttler will be wondering what might have been... it's time to give Matt Parkinson a chance to freshen up England's attack

I am under threat of being barred from the Fauconberg Arms, my local pub, thanks to the Barmy Army!. Annelies, the landlady, has just been out to Barbados and her slumbers were disturbed each night by a rowdy and thirsty crew of cricket fans. I’ve been told if I have anything to do with this lot, not to come in for a drink again!
SPORTS
BBC

Women's Six Nations: Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap tests positive for Covid

Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap has tested positive for Covid 10 days before the start of the Women's Six Nations. Lillicrap was due to attend the official launch of the tournament in London on Wednesday but had to withdraw in the morning. The number eight, 34, has travelled home and will...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Georgia Toffolo wins an incredible £37,500 at Cheltenham

Georgia Toffolo won an incredible £37,500 at Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday after betting on the first race. The former Made In Chelsea star, 27, told in an excitable social media post how she had 'beginners luck' after betting £5,000 on the opening run. She then promised to make...
WORLD
FOX Sports

Blackmore 1st female jockey to win Cheltenham Gold Cup

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) — Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the prestigious Cheltenham Gold Cup when she rode A Plus Tard to victory on Friday. A Plus Tard, a 3-1 favorite, stormed up the hill for a comfortable victory as the pair avenged last year's second-place finish behind fellow Henry de Bromhead-trained runner Minella Indo.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

315K+
Followers
23K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy