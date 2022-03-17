ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Suspect in custody following barricade situation

By Greg Haas
 1 day ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police said a suspect has been taken into custody following a standoff that lasted about six hours in the southwest Las Vegas valley on Thursday.

Police said the uspect refused to leave a home in the 3800 block of Lilac Haze Street, near S. Fort Apache Road and Twain Avenue when they tried to apprehend him just before 10 a.m.

The incident was in a residential area and caused no major road closures, police said. The suspect was wanted on an unspecified charge, police said.

Police investigate shooting in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating an illegal shooting in the northeast valley on Thursday evening. The incident occurred before 9 p.m. in a neighborhood near Carey Avenue, and Pecos Road. No injuries have been reported but officers are attempting to vacate at home in the area. This is a developing story, check […]
