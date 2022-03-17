Severe Weather Statement issued for Canadian by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-12 06:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Aiken; Barnwell; Edgefield; Lexington; Richland; Saluda Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Burke, Richmond, southeastern Edgefield, northwestern Barnwell, Lexington, Aiken, southeastern Saluda and central Richland Counties through 615 AM EST At 523 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Dreher Island State Park to near Batesburg-Leesville to near Aiken Municipal Airport to 8 miles southwest of Hephzibah. Movement was east at 70 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Columbia, Aiken, North Augusta, Lexington, West Columbia, Cayce, Irmo, Forest Acres, Batesburg-Leesville, Springdale, Dentsville, Oak Grove, Fort Gordon, Augusta, Clearwater, Savannah River Site, St. Andrews, Aiken Mall, Highway 6 at Lake Murray Dam and Red Bank. This includes the following highways Interstate 126 between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 198 and 201. Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 0 and 78. Interstate 26 between mile markers 103 and 118. Interstate 520 in Georgia between mile markers 1 and 15. Interstate 520 in South Carolina between mile markers 16 and 23. Interstate 77 between mile markers 0 and 5, and between mile markers 11 and 19. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

