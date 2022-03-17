Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caddo, Canadian by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 12:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida East central Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1156 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Milton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Milton and Point Baker around 1200 PM CDT. Roeville around 1205 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO