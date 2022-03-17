ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caddo, Canadian by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-17 18:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

Much of East Texas is under a “slight” risk of severe weather Thursday afternoon into evening, the National Weather Service said. “There is a risk for severe thunderstorms across much of our four-state area late Thursday into Thursday evening,” the NWS said. Primary threats for the storms...
Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 09:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON...OSWEGO AND LEWIS COUNTIES HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 957 AM EDT, a lake effect snow band was along a line extending from near Southwick Beach State Park to 7 miles southeast of Redfield and moving northeast at 10 MPH. The lake effect snow band is expected to gradually diminish late this morning as it moves north. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Sandy Island Beach State Park, Stony Point, Adams, Redfield, Highmarket, Henderson Harbor, Southwick Beach State Park, Adams Center, Richland, Henderson, Smithville, Orwell, Lorraine, Sandy Creek, Lacona, Mannsville, Ellisburg, Osceola, Montario Point and West Leyden. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 37 and 41. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butler, Grayson, Hardin, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 00:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-12 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For Kentucky Road Conditions visit http://goky.ky.gov Target Area: Butler; Grayson; Hardin; Logan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds between 25 and 30 mph will cause some blowing snow. Wind chills will drop to the single digits.
Freeze Warning issued for Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Miller, Quitman by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Target Area: Baker; Calhoun; Clay; Dougherty; Early; Lee; Miller; Quitman; Randolph; Terrell FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the low 30s are possible. * WHERE...Southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia, and portions of the western Florida Panhandle. * WHEN...5 AM EDT / 4 AM CDT/ To 9 AM EDT/ 8 AM CDT Monday Morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Tornado Warning issued for Jefferson, Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 06:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jefferson; Lafourche The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 645 AM CDT. * At 615 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Port Fourchon, or 24 miles southeast of Galliano, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Lafourche and southeastern Jefferson Parishes, including the following locations... Grand Isle. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Tornado Warning issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 12:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida East central Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1156 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Milton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Milton and Point Baker around 1200 PM CDT. Roeville around 1205 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Red Flag Warning issued for Comanche, Cooke, Eastland, Erath, Hood, Jack, Montague by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 12:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Target Area: Comanche; Cooke; Eastland; Erath; Hood; Jack; Montague; Palo Pinto; Parker; Somervell; Stephens; Wise; Young Critical Fire Weather Conditions Likely This Afternoon .Low relative humidity values and gusty winds will develop through this afternoon within an area of dry, dormant grasses. There will be a threat for rapidly spreading wildfires this afternoon and early evening across western North Texas. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY LOW HUMIDITY, COMBUSTIBLE DRY FUELS AND GUSTY WINDS FOR ACROSS WESTERN NORTH TEXAS * TIMING...Until 9PM today. * WINDS...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Upper 60s to Lower 70s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that do develop will spread rapidly and be difficult to contain.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 15:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Tornado Watch issued for Clarke, Mobile, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clarke; Mobile; Washington TORNADO WATCH 50, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST ALABAMA CLARKE MOBILE WASHINGTON IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSISSIPPI GEORGE GREENE PERRY STONE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEAUMONT, CHATOM, GROVE HILL, JACKSON, LEAKESVILLE, LUCEDALE, MCLAIN, MILLRY, MOBILE, NEW AUGUSTA, PRICHARD, RICHTON, SARALAND, THOMASVILLE, TILLMANS CORNER, AND WIGGINS.
Heavy rain, isolated severe storms on the way

Not as cold in the morning. Increasing clouds through the day. Light rain moves in from the south after 3pm. Scattered showers are expected through the evening, and the rain becomes heavy and widespread overnight.
Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 10:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Wind River Mountains East Snow This Evening and Overnight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow showers becoming accumulating snow. Mountain areas could see 2 to 4 inches of snow by Thursday morning. Lander, Jeffrey City, and Casper could see 1 to 2 inches, as well as Highland and Waltman on highway 20/26. * WHERE...Southeast Wind River Mountains and Lander Area, eastward to Beaver Rim and Jeffrey City, as well as Natrona County. * WHEN...Around 8 PM through 6 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Road conditions may be hazardous this evening and overnight, as snow accumulates on local highways. Road will likely be slippery in the early morning hours on Thursday.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Comanche, Eastland, Erath, Hamilton, Jack, Lampasas, Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Comanche; Eastland; Erath; Hamilton; Jack; Lampasas; Mills; Palo Pinto; Stephens; Young Fire Weather Watch Thursday afternoon along and west of US 281 .Very warm, dry and breezy conditions are expected Thursday afternoon, resulting in an increasing threat for wildfires. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR VERY WARM TEMPERATURES...BREEZY SOUTH WINDS...VERY LOW HUMIDITY...AND ABUNDANT DRY FUEL ALONG AND WEST OF A LINE FROM JACKSBORO TO LAMPASAS * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that do develop will spread rapidly.
Freeze Warning issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 00:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the lower to mid 20s along and north of the I-10 corridor and in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees near the immediate coast are expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Northern Cayuga, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 09:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Northern Cayuga; Oswego WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult at times. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will fall through the 20s today with wind chill values falling into the single digits.
Tornado Warning issued for Fannin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter now! Get to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. Target Area: Fannin A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN FANNIN COUNTY At 634 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Bailey, or 11 miles south of Bonham, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Bailey around 640 PM CDT. Bonham State Park around 655 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Ladonia. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern Texas. Target Area: Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Beauregard and northwestern Calcasieu Parishes, southwestern Newton, northern Orange and southeastern Jasper Counties through 145 AM CDT At 1256 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Evadale, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Vinton, Deweyville, Starks, Evadale, Fields, Mauriceville, De Quincy, Buna, Lakeview, Weiss Bluff, Gist, Lunita, Hartburg, Forest Heights, Edgerly, Wrights Settlement, Devils Pocket and Oretta. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 15 and 19. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
