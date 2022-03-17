Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caddo, Canadian by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern Texas. Target Area: Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Beauregard and northwestern Calcasieu Parishes, southwestern Newton, northern Orange and southeastern Jasper Counties through 145 AM CDT At 1256 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Evadale, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Vinton, Deweyville, Starks, Evadale, Fields, Mauriceville, De Quincy, Buna, Lakeview, Weiss Bluff, Gist, Lunita, Hartburg, Forest Heights, Edgerly, Wrights Settlement, Devils Pocket and Oretta. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 15 and 19. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0