Hancock County, WV

Alleged case of favoritism in a local school district continues to unfold

By Taylor Long
 1 day ago

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

An alleged case of favoritism in one local school district continues to unfold.

Oak Glen High School Principal Dr. Alyssa Mick filed a grievance against the Hancock County Board of Education.

It concerns the selection of former Weir Middle principal, Sarah Parsons, to serve as the district’s director of personnel.

Attorney Alex Risovich said the administrative law judge assigned to the case had ruled the board would have to rebid that position.

However at this weeks BOE meeting they voted 4-1 to appeal that decision.

“We haven’t received the appeal from the board of education’s attorney at this time. hopefully they may reconsider prior to the appeal period runs but the appeal would go to Kanawha County circuit court.”

F. ALEX RISOVICH – ATTORNEY

The Board has 30 days from the decision of the judge which was March 4th, to send in their appeal request.

