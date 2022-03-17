MS advocate discusses the power of awareness: Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month

This week, model Hailey Bieber revealed she had been taken to hospital after displaying “stroke-like symptoms” as a result of a “very small” blood clot in her brain.The 25-year-old said the clot had caused a lack of oxygen “but [her] body had passed it on its own and [she] recovered completely within a few hours”.The NHS says blood clots are rare in young and healthy people, though some factors can increase risk. These include smoking, being on the combined contraceptive pill or having an inflammatory condition such as Crohn’s disease.A blockage in an artery leading to the brain is the...

