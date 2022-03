(Elk Horn) Exira-EHK boys golf coach Tony Petersen says if his team keeps working at it they have a chance to be a pretty good group. The Spartans have a big roster with 17 golfers and lost just one senior from their varsity lineup last year. “We have 7-8 golfers with varsity experience so we feel pretty good about that, although they do have to get to work and shave some of the shots off of their scoring averages from last year if we want to get to the places we want to go. We have a good group of numbers and that’s always a good starting point and we have some kids that know what’s going on so we are pretty optimistic.”

ELK HORN, IA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO