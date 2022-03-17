ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

East Nashville soars past Power Center, reaches first TSSAA championship game since 2014

By Tom Kreager, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IIvKr_0eiVBdYA00

MURFREESBORO – Jarrod Taylor's last dunk didn't count Thursday.

It was symbolic nonetheless.

It started the postgame celebration after East Nashville 64-53 win over Power Center Academy in the Class 2A state semifinals and first appearance in a TSSAA boys basketball state championship game since 2014.

"(The dunk) showed how hard we just worked all for four quarters," said Taylor, who put a two-handed slam down the rim just after time had expired. "That was just fun. I'm tired though."

Taylor ran to the opposite side of the court at Middle Tennessee State's Murphy Center, away from both benches and began to celebrate. His teammates quickly joined him before returning back to the other side of the court to shake hands with Power Center, a Memphis charter school. Power Center (20-5) had advanced to its first state semifinal game in its first year reaching the tournament.

HOW TO WATCH: How to watch, stream TSSAA boys basketball state tournament

LIVE UPDATES FROM THURSDAY: TSSAA boys basketball tournament 2022: Milan leading Tyner at halftime 25-16

EAST NASHVILLE HOOPS: East Nashville's 'Batman and Robin' lead Eagles into TSSAA boys basketball semifinals

"When you look at it, you are looking back at September and all the hard work and now we're where we want to be," said a hoarse East Nashville coach Avery Patton, who had lost most of his voice during the game. "And it's one game to decide if we're going to win the gold ball.

"It was just a joy to see these young men pull it out in the fourth quarter."

East Nashville (32-3) plays Milan (25-7)  at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Class 2A championship game. East Nashville has two runner-up finishes in 2011 and 2014.

"This is absolutely amazing," East Nashville principal Jamie Jenkins said. "Coach has worked so hard. I've used up all my voice. I'm so proud of Avery and the boys have played so hard this season.

"We're ready to bring this gold ball home Saturday."

The program's boys basketball state championship game appearance comes three months after the football team reached its first championship game and finished runner-up.

Taylor, a Mr. Basketball finalist led East Nashville with 19 points and had nine rebounds. Cullen Cleaves had 15 points and two big blocks in the final minute to help preserve the win. And Jordan Crawford had 13.

Cordarious Sledge led Power Center with 21 points and hit three 3-pointers. Teammate PJ Hillman added 14.

TSSAA SCORES, BRACKETS: TSSAA boys basketball state tournament scores, bracket for 2022

END OF CAREER: Brandon Miller's high school career ended with a shock, and no gold ball | Kreager

EAST ROBERTSON: East Robertson's dramatic TSSAA Class 1A quarterfinal win had the Groves family imprint on it

Patton was an assistant for coach Jim Fey when the Eagles last reached the state tournament. However, he coached the championship game when Fey was unable to coach due to being sick.

"I had to coach that team and we lost in double overtime," said Patton, who is in his third year as the head coach. "It took seven, eight years to get back to this. It means a lot to me. And it means more to (the players).

"I'm proud of them. We're there."

When Fey left to coach at Summit, he pushed for Patton to replace him.

"You are talking about 40 years of friendship," said Patton, as he paced the TSSAA media room as three of his players sat in chairs in front of the media. "He brought me aboard at East 12 years ago. We've made it to seven state tournament appearances and two silvers.

"I'm sick of silver."

Reach Tom Kreager at 615-259-8089 or tkreager@tennessean.com and on Twitter @Kreager.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: East Nashville soars past Power Center, reaches first TSSAA championship game since 2014

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

House passes CROWN Act, banning race-based hair discrimination

The House passed legislation on Friday that would prohibit discrimination against people with hair styles associated with a particular race or national origin. Lawmakers passed the bill, titled the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN, Act, largely along party lines, 235-189. Only 14 Republicans joined Democrats in support of the measure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Deshaun Watson changes mind, QB accepts trade to join Browns

Deshaun Watson changed his mind. The Browns have their franchise quarterback, one with some extra heavy baggage. Despite sexual misconduct allegations made by nearly two dozen women against Watson while he was with Houston, Cleveland will make him its starting QB, the face of its organization and the highest-paid player in the NFL.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Education
Nashville, TN
Basketball
Murfreesboro, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
Education
City
Memphis, TN
Nashville, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Basketball
City
Milan, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Hill

Five things to know about a possible fourth COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Here are the eight Republicans who voted against ending normal trade relations with Russia

Eight Republicans voted against legislation to revoke normal trade relations with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in a Thursday vote. The eight were on the other end of a lopsided 424-8 vote to punish Moscow with the removal of normal trade relations. The legislation would raise tariffs on imports from Russia and Belarus, which has backed Moscow's bombardment of Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Russian mistakes mean war likely to last

Russia’s grinding attack on Ukraine is threatening to drag on for weeks, worsening the death toll on both sides and exacerbating an already serious humanitarian crisis. Russian President Vladimir Putin seriously miscalculated the ability of his forces to overcome the Ukrainians quickly, a mistake that has led to heavy losses for the Kremlin, according to officials and experts.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Crawford
Person
Robin
Reuters

Ukraine food supply falling apart, U.N. says; Russian missiles strike Lviv

KYIV/LVIV, Ukraine, March 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine's food supply system is falling apart under Russia's invasion, with infrastructure destroyed and shops and warehouses growing empty, the United Nations said on Friday. Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv on Friday, a city where hundreds of thousands found refuge far...
POLITICS
NBC News

Some big name firms are balking at shunning Russia, despite Ukraine invasion

While hundreds of well-known American companies like McDonald's and Coca-Cola are shutting down or suspending their operations in Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, a Kansas-based oil, gas and manufacturing giant is sitting tight for now. Koch Industries, whose subsidiary Guardian Industries operates two glass-manufacturing plants in...
BUSINESS
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy