West Texas A&M sports briefs: Men's golf finishes fifth, baseball sits at No. 4 in rankings

The West Texas A&M Buffaloes improved their final round score by 17 strokes on Tuesday as they finished fifth as a team at the Oak Tree Invitational hosted by Oklahoma Christian at the Oak Tree Golf Club East Course.

WT shot a 282 (+2) for the lowest team score on Tuesday to finish with an 880 (+40). They registered 24 birdies in the final round, including six from Daniel Unger, who shot 71 (+1) to finish third on the individual leaderboard (214, +4).

Oklahoma Christian claimed the team crown by 13 strokes (862, +22) over Cameron (875, +35). Oklahoma Christian's Mateo Puicini shot an even-par 70 on Tuesday to finish at +1 (211) for a two-stroke victory over Cameron's Hamish Murray.

The Buffs return to the course on March 21-22 as they head to Trophy Club, Texas to take part in the Lion Invitational hosted by Texas A&M-Commerce at Trophy Club Country Club.

Buffs on the Leaderboard

3. Daniel Unger – 67-76-71 – 214 (+4)

T8. Pablo Rebolleda – 73-74-70 – 217 (+7)

T17. Eemeli Jarvinen – 77-71-73 – 221 (+11)

T45. Erik Strömfelt – 82-79-68 – 229 (+19)

T65. Brock Buse – 82-76-80 – 238 (+28)

75. Josh Roche – 90-78-87 – 255 (+45)

76. Connor Kurysh – 89-82-85 – 256 (+46)

More WTAMU sports briefs:20 All Americans named from WT track and field programs

Track and field

The West Texas A&M track & field programs will wait an extra day to open their 2022 outdoor campaign with a schedule change made to the WT Spring Break Classic.

The home meet was originally scheduled for Friday but has been moved to Saturday at the WTAMU Track & Field Complex in Canyon starting at noon.

Following Saturday's meet, WT will set out to Austin to compete in the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays on March 23-26.

Beilue:Naming College of Education a $5 million boost to university's ‘flagship’

Baseball

The Buffaloes sit fourth in this week's edition of the National Collegiate Baseball Writer's Association (NCBWA) Division II Top 25 Poll.

Defending National Champion Wingate picked up eight of the possible 19 first-place votes to sit atop of the poll with 455 points, followed by Tampa (seven first place, 451), Point Loma (four first place, 432), West Texas A&M (422), Southern Arkansas (388), Trevecca Nazarene (379), Nova Southeastern (368), Columbus State (337), Colorado Mesa (306) and Central Missouri (294) to round out the top ten.

Friday's series opener at Wilder Park against Oklahoma Christian has been pushed up to a 3 p.m. first pitch due to high winds forecasted for the Texas Panhandle. The remainder of the weekend schedule is unchanged.