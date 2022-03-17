News 12 Exclusive: Viewer video shows violent fight inside City Island restaurant

An exclusive video sent to News 12 shows a violent fight erupting inside a popular City Island restaurant.

The video shows punches being thrown and chairs flying, now going viral on social media.

This is not the first time a large fight has broken out inside the Seafood City restaurant. The latest fight happened Wednesday.

The video shows a woman picking up a chair and throwing it across the room as bystanders watch in awe and people try to hold her back.

Later, you can see another person shoved to the ground as someone stands above the and then punches them several times.

An event similarly happened in 2017 at the same exact restaurant.

"I remember seeing a video a few years ago, a lot of chairs flying. And this one was more of just a fistfight, not as many chairs flying but it's sad. It's really sad. These are grown people obviously and they're not setting a good example for our kids, for the young people, and it's really sad,” Sam Fisher, a City Island resident tells News 12.

The State Liquor Authority tells News 12 they have opened an investigation into the fight.

Community Board 10 tells News 12 they are aware and waiting to receive more information from police, before taking any action.

The restaurant did not wish to speak about the incident on camera.