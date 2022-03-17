ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

News 12 Exclusive: Viewer video shows violent fight inside City Island restaurant

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hzuS2_0eiVBRuK00

An exclusive video sent to News 12 shows a violent fight erupting inside a popular City Island restaurant.

The video shows punches being thrown and chairs flying, now going viral on social media.

This is not the first time a large fight has broken out inside the Seafood City restaurant. The latest fight happened Wednesday.

The video shows a woman picking up a chair and throwing it across the room as bystanders watch in awe and people try to hold her back.

Later, you can see another person shoved to the ground as someone stands above the and then punches them several times.

An event similarly happened in 2017 at the same exact restaurant.

"I remember seeing a video a few years ago, a lot of chairs flying. And this one was more of just a fistfight, not as many chairs flying but it's sad. It's really sad. These are grown people obviously and they're not setting a good example for our kids, for the young people, and it's really sad,” Sam Fisher, a City Island resident tells News 12.

The State Liquor Authority tells News 12 they have opened an investigation into the fight.

Community Board 10 tells News 12 they are aware and waiting to receive more information from police, before taking any action.

The restaurant did not wish to speak about the incident on camera.

Comments / 9

Lisa Jackson
15h ago

Stay off the island if you don't know how to act .Those people who live there will have that restaurant closed down. Because most of those who live there own their property.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 12

Brooklyn pizza legend Domenico DeMarco dies at age 85

Sad news for pizza lovers in New York City, Domenico DeMarco, owner of the legendary Di Fara pizzeria in Midwood, has died at the age of 85. The pizzeria was an integral part of the neighborhood for close to 60 years. Patrons of the restaurant and those close to DeMarco say he was one-of-a-kind.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood City#Community Board
News 12

Hog wild: Brave New Milford pigs battle black bear

A couple of pigs belonging to a New Milford woman fought off a bear that entered their pen Thursday. Video of the incident was caught on Rebecca Shaw's Ring camera. A black bear climbed over the fence of the pen and one of the pigs, named Mary, rammed itself into the creature. A smaller black pig, named Hamlet, mustered up its own courage and also charged at the bear.
NEW MILFORD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Brooklyn Heights couple revives shuttered neighborhood café with its own twist

A Brooklyn Heights couple is giving new life to a café that was a staple in the neighborhood before it shuttered back in 2019. When Aubrie Therrien and her husband, Zachary Rubin, first moved to the neighborhood, they say the café quickly became their favorite. That's why when they heard that it would close, they decided to take over. This time, they gave it their own twist.
RESTAURANTS
News 12

Monroe teen competes on 'America's Got Talent: Extreme'

News 12 is catching up with a local teenage celebrity in Orange County. She already broke a Guinness World Record behind the wheel, and now Chloe Chambers is gaining in popularity after appearing on "America's Got Talent: Extreme." The 17-year-old Monroe-Woodbury High School senior is no stranger to the spotlight.
MONROE, NY
News 12

Car fire slows traffic on I-87 in Woodbury

A car fire slowed down traffic on I-87 in Orange County this morning. Police say the car caught fire in Woodbury just south of Exit 16. The car was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived. No injuries have been reported. It is unknown yet what caused the...
WOODBURY, NY
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Jake's rescue Ranch on March 18

In this week's Paws & Pals, Jake's Rescue Ranch presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Quickley is a 2-year-old Yorkie who loves to play ball! The little 8 pounder is big on cuddling. He’s hypoallergenic, friendly with other dogs and all people. Noel is a 7-month Shihtzu...
PETS
News 12

News 12

58K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy