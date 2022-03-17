ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Music icon George Clinton returns to Newark school for 80th birthday celebration

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ABBNd_0eiVAxqp00

Music fans of a certain age will remember the musical sounds of George Clinton – known as the Godfather of Funk. But some younger people may not know that Clinton is the second most sampled musician in history behind James Brown.

Some of those younger people got the chance to meet Clinton on Thursday as he returned to his alma mater of Avon Avenue Elementary School in Newark to celebrate his 80th birthday. First and second graders lined the hallways to welcome Clinton, and a band of teachers and students helped him bring on the funk like nobody else could.

“I’m not going to sit up here and try to tell you how happy I am, because I’m choked up,” Clinton said.

It was a chance for the city and the school to honor their famous alum. And it was a chance for Clinton to give the love right back to the place where he first started to imitate doo-wopper Frankie Lymon as a fifth grader on the playground after school.

It was the start of a career that would launch Clinton’s bands Parliament and Funkadelic into music history and became a foundation for much of the rock ‘n’ roll, R&B and hip hop that would follow.

Clinton received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“I’m overwhelmed. I feel so good I want to jump up and shout,” Clinton said of the Avon Avenue School celebration. “I’ve been dreaming about this years, just being able to come back to Avon Avenue School and to come to this music room. It’s overwhelming,” Clinton said.

Clinton then cut the ribbon on the renamed George Clinton Band Room, which was outfitted with newly donated equipment. He then took in a new mural by Newark artist Steve Green.

“Our vision is that we will build skilled leaders who positively impact their community and the world, and that’s exactly what he has done,” says Avon principal Charity Haygood.

Haygood says Clinton is an example for the students. He, meanwhile, says the kids teach him a few new things when it comes to music.

“Kids have new music all the time. The music that gets on your nerve, that’s always the new music,” Clinton said. “So if you pay attention to the kids, they’ll always deliver to you. You won’t have to be as old as you think you are if you just let them have their turn and it makes you fresh again.”

The honors for Clinton continued in Plainfield where he works as a barber for several years with the renaming of Passaic Street after him.

The celebration caps off on Friday night with the grand birthday finale – a performance by Clinton and Parliament and Funkadelic at NJPAC in Newark.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 12

Brooklyn pizza legend Domenico DeMarco dies at age 85

Sad news for pizza lovers in New York City, Domenico DeMarco, owner of the legendary Di Fara pizzeria in Midwood, has died at the age of 85. The pizzeria was an integral part of the neighborhood for close to 60 years. Patrons of the restaurant and those close to DeMarco say he was one-of-a-kind.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Pleasantville Music Festival looking for contestants for Battle of Bands

One of the biggest music festivals in the Hudson Valley is set to return this summer, and the Pleasantville Music Festival is once again looking for new music acts. The festival is bringing back its 'Battle of the Bands' contest in April. The deadline for submissions for the Battle of the Bands is April 13. The competitions will take place on April 23 and April 30. Three winners will be selected to perform at the festival on Saturday, July 9.
PLEASANTVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
City
Clinton, NJ
Newark, NJ
Entertainment
City
Plainfield, NJ
News 12

Monroe teen competes on 'America's Got Talent: Extreme'

News 12 is catching up with a local teenage celebrity in Orange County. She already broke a Guinness World Record behind the wheel, and now Chloe Chambers is gaining in popularity after appearing on "America's Got Talent: Extreme." The 17-year-old Monroe-Woodbury High School senior is no stranger to the spotlight.
MONROE, NY
News 12

Brooklyn Heights couple revives shuttered neighborhood café with its own twist

A Brooklyn Heights couple is giving new life to a café that was a staple in the neighborhood before it shuttered back in 2019. When Aubrie Therrien and her husband, Zachary Rubin, first moved to the neighborhood, they say the café quickly became their favorite. That's why when they heard that it would close, they decided to take over. This time, they gave it their own twist.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Clinton
Person
James Brown
Person
Frankie Lymon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music History#Parliament#Avon Avenue School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
News 12

Save the Date: Volunteers needed for Jersey Shore cleanup

The group Clean Ocean Action is looking for volunteers to help clean up the Jersey Shore in April. Items found along the beaches will help Clean Ocean Action understand trends so the organization will know what policies to advocate for in an effort to reduce the debris. Alison Jones from...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

News 12

58K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy