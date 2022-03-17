ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

La Crosse county clerk notes that court decision bars voters from using drop boxes for absentee ballots

By Mike Tighe
 1 day ago
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court decision nixing absentee ballot drop boxes in the state’s February elections prompted the La Crosse County Clerk’s Office to issue guidelines in advance of the April 5 election.

County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer noted that, in the wake of the high court’s ruling last month, voters no longer are allowed to return absentee ballots via drop boxes. If a voter uses a drop box, the ballot will be rejected, Dankmeyer said.

The 4-3 ruling last month from the court’s conservative majority came in a see-saw case involving a lawsuit the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed to ban the use of drop boxes.

The decision, in effect, banned drop boxes for the April 5 election, but the long-term use of the boxes remains unresolved. Justices have not decided whether to ban or allow the boxes during Wisconsin elections, so it remains unclear whether they will be allowed during the Aug. 9 primary and Nov. 8 general election.

In light of the decision, however, another effect is that only voters will be allowed to return their own ballots. Nobody will be allowed to hand-deliver another voter’s ballot, regardless of relationship, to the voter — unless another provision of the law specifically authorizes an agent to act on the elector’s behalf.

That leaves these options for returning an absentee ballot:

  • Mail it back. The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing ballots at least one week before election day.
  • Hand-deliver it to your municipal clerk no later than 5 p.m. on election day.
  • Deliver it to your polling place no later than 8 p.m. on election day.

More voting regulations, including the requirement for a photo ID, are on the state voting website.

