This is one of my favorite things to find on social media. Videos of people moving cattle across the country. I know it's everyday life for some folks, but for others, it's really intriguing that that is their life. The show Yellowstone has definitely glorified herding cattle, and I think we can all agree with that. But, it's really cool to see it happen, with real-life people doing it.

WYOMING STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO