Santa Barbara man dies after being hit by car on Monday night

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 1 day ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A Santa Barbara man who was hit by a car on the intersection of Broadmoor Plaza and State Street on Monday night has died from his injuries, the Santa Barbara Police Department announced on Thursday.

Justin Howze Juniel, 40, was trying to cross State Street from the southwest corner of the intersection around 8:30 p.m. on Monday when he was hit by a car driving eastbound, according to Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.

Arriving first responders found Juniel suffering from serious injuries, and he was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Ragsdale said.

The police department's Critical Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to investigate further due to the seriousness of the crash, closing the roadway for several hours following the incident.

However, investigators were notifed on Wednesday afternoon that Juniel had succumbed to his injuries.

"His death was determined to be a direct result of the collision that had occurred several days prior," Ragsdale said.

The cause of the accident remained under investigation, but drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor, he added.

