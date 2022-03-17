Ukrainian family in Fayetteville reflects on conflict in their home country

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Ukrainian family in Fayetteville is sharing their thoughts about the devastation in their homeland after their English language lesson at the Ozark Literacy Council.

They said nothing can distract them from thinking about those dying in Ukraine or fighting for their home. The phrase “glory to Ukraine, glory to heroes” was said multiple times as they reflected on the Russian invasion.

The Russian invasion of Liudmyla and Vitalii Demydov’s country has kept them from going back home, and more importantly from seeing their grandchild again.

“Why do these enemies trample down this soil of my homeland, why?” said Liudmyla. “Why do most Ukrainian children live in bomb shelters, why? Why is my grandson is refugee, why? Why must people flee their home because of Russian invasion?”

They’ve been in Northwest Arkansas since October visiting their son Dymytro who moved to America 20 years ago. Dymytro hopes there will be peace in Ukraine by Easter.

“We want peace back and we don’t want anything from Russia,” said Dymytro.

With one son here in Fayetteville and the other in the Ukrainian military helping with transportation for refugees, Liudmyla is filled with emotions.

“I am angry,” said Liudmyla. “I am very, very sad. I am very frustrated. I am just in a lot of pain.”

The family said the recent deaths of civilians are impacting them the most right now. When asked what its like being here while watching what’s happening in their home, Myla was lost for words.

Although the family has hope for their people.

“We will never forget what this monster Putin has done,” said Liudmyla. “Ukrainians are proud of their country.”

The family said what they and their friends in Ukraine need most now is our support. They’re asking those who can to send supplies to their country or to put as much pressure on the Russian economy as possible.

