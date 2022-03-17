After two quiet years, St. Patrick’s Day expected to bring in the green in many ways for bars and restaurants

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The decorations are hanging and the coolers at many bars and restaurants are stuffed with beverages in anticipation of a big St. Patrick's Day celebration in Santa Barbara.

The last big one was in 2019.

Then the pandemic hit. Just before St. Patrick's Day in 2020, the first COVID-19 shut down was declared and the festivities were called off, followed by a weak 2021 with strict rules.

Now, the owners who have hung in there are rolling out the green carpet for their customers.

Dan Bahan from O'Malleys in downtown Santa Barbara said, "I think people are excited, we can go inside or outside, we have traditional corn beef sandwiches, we have plenty of Guinness and plenty of Jamison and plenty of other Irish Whiskey to go around. We should be OK!"

He also said that with the college basketball playoffs underway, known as March Madness, he will see a second increase of customers to view the games on his multiple screens.

Nearby the Red Piano sing-a-long bar has put green over its famous piano and many decorations on the walls.

The James Joyce, Dargans, Old King's Road and the Press Room nearby are also expecting to see a good turnout as they did prior to the pandemic.

All of the restaurant and bar owners say they will be watching their customers closely to make sure anyone who has had too much to drink will have a safe ride home.

