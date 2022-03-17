ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New start, end times announced for Jeffco schools

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Jefferson County School District said the new in and out times being implemented for the 2023-24 school year are “equitable and healthy.”

Although the district did not specify what those times will be, it had discussed the change last month and officially announced the decision Thursday.

Jeffco schools consider late start for middle, high schoolers

“Our district will work with students and families, schools and their staff, and internal departments over the next 18 months toward a seamless implementation beginning Fall 2023,” Jeffco Schools said in a release.

According to the district, there are more than 100 different combinations of school start and end times, showing not all students are getting the same amount of time in the classroom.

