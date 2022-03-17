ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Buck Sexton blasts Big Tech after New York Times validates Hunter Biden laptop: They’ll never apologize

By Charles Creitz
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleConservative radio host Buck Sexton told listeners on Thursday they shouldn't expect an apology from Big Tech after the New York Times validated the New York Post's 2020 bombshell story involving President Biden's son Hunter Biden and his infamous laptop. In the report, The Times noted that prosecutors examined...

www.foxnews.com

