Reports: Packers trading Davante Adams to Raiders

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Packers no longer have to worry about getting receiver Davante Adams signed to a long-term deal. They do have to worry about replacing him....

jeff busman
1d ago

if the packers traded him, then why do the packers have til July 27 to sign him to a long term contract? he is a raider isn't he? sounds like more rumors by the fake sports media!

Tom Ahee
1d ago

" well my my my. now you have my attention."............Lt. Joe Kenda. 😏🤔🤨

