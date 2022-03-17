ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Yale researchers see slight uptick in COVID-19 wastewater testing in New Haven

By Lisa Carberg
 1 day ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale researchers have been providing consistent and accurate COVID-19 results for two years now through wastewater testing . Recently, they’ve seen a slight increase in the greater New Haven area.

The Greater New Haven Water Pollution Control Authority wastewater treatment plant in New Haven has unlocked many clues to COVID spikes over the past two years.

Yale researchers collect and analyze samples to determine how widespread COVID is at a particular period of time.

Yale University Professor of Environmental Engineering Jordan Peccia said COVID-19 is easy to detect with extremely small samples, even though they are from the plant serving roughly 200,000 people in New Haven, Hamden, East Haven, and parts of Woodbridge.

“It’s a tube that’s about this big,” Peccia said. “We usually take about two milliliters out of that. Think about a sugar cube as one milliliter, so two sugar cubes of waste out of that.”

They then extract the RNA out of that for results.

Photo: Jordan Peccia / @jordan_peccia on Twitter


The above graph tweeted by Peccia shows the big early January 2022 COVID spike in wastewater testing results. On the right, cases are coming up a bit through Tuesday, March 15.

“Over the last week, we’ve seen the first slight increase that we’ve seen since January 5, so it’s been a big drop, and now cases are very low.”

Peccia points out that wastewater results for COVID-19 are faster and constantly consistent, unlike testing.
This is key in seeing a spike before it’s picked up through testing or even symptoms.

“For instance, when we take a sample today, we can get that result back today, and we will know what’s going on this morning,” says Peccia.

