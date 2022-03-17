ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

Op-Ed John Hendley: Investments in hedge funds help ensure access to higher education

By NC Political News
ncpoliticalnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigher education has helped countless North Carolinians achieve a bright and successful future — for our children, our families, and our state. But not everyone has the same access to the opportunities a higher education provides. Many individuals simply don’t have the same access to a quality higher education as others,...

www.ncpoliticalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Visa, Council for Economic Education Team on Student Financial Knowledge

Visa has joined forces with the Council for Economic Education (CEE) on FinEd50, a nationwide coalition of nonprofits, community leaders and corporate partners targeting increased financial education for students across the U.S. In addition to Visa and CEE, FinEd50 counts the National Endowment for Financial Education (NEFE) among its members,...
EDUCATION
natureworldnews.com

Mitchel Zelman Discusses How Scholarships Are Lessening The Financial Burden Of Higher Education

Around the world, students are heading off to college or university. Some are heading off for the first time while others are returning after taking a few years off to work or raise a family. Regardless of which category they fall into, most students will at some point have to look for scholarships in order to ease the financial burden of higher education.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Union County, NC
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
Union County, NC
Education
Axios

Intel invests $50 million in Ohio higher education

Intel will invest $50 million into higher education in Ohio to ensure a pipeline of workers is ready for its massive semiconductor manufacturing plant near New Albany. Driving the news: The tech company announced the initiative Thursday at Columbus State Community College and invited colleges, universities and technical schools to submit grant proposals.
OHIO STATE
weku.org

EKU president hopeful for more higher ed funding

Higher education in Kentucky could see more state funding soon. House Bill One would increase the state’s performance-based funding model by 50-million-dollars each year. David McFaddin, Eastern Kentucky University president, said a funding increase would allow the university to take care of many projects. “I think ultimately, where we...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wingate University#Hedge Fund#College Tuition#North Carolinians
Coeur d'Alene Press

Op-Ed: Reason, free speech and Big Tech

"He who will not reason is a bigot, he who cannot is a fool, and he who dares not is a slave." — William Drummond, AD 1805. Reason is our individual capacity to independently grapple with the meaning of our lives. It enables us to navigate the world around us in pursuit of our goals. To the extent that we each employ logic, objectivity, a sense of proportion, common sense, and intellectual honesty, we utilize reason.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
WPTV

New proposal would help fund long COVID research, access to services

For some, COVID-19 and the symptoms that came with it simply have not gone away. “COVID was like nothing I've ever seen. Nothing like my elders, my colleagues have ever seen before. And it's hopefully something we’ll never see again,” Dr. James Hunt, a pulmonary critical care and neuro critical care doctor at the Medical Center of Aurora said. “Now over the last year, I would really say we really started to see what we call long COVID.”
ADVOCACY
Westword

Op-Ed: Congress Needs to Invest in Home Care Workers, Pass BBB

Black women like me voted in huge numbers in 2020 because we wanted leadership that would deliver for our communities. We voted in a new wave of leaders who promised to build an economy that works for everyone and advances racial and economic justice, so every person — no matter our race, background or job title — can have a voice on the job and a chance to care for our families.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Land Line Media

Supply Chain Task Force launches program to improve information flow

The White House Supply Chain Task Force is launching an information-sharing initiative aimed at expediting the movement of goods and lowering costs for consumers. Freight Logistics Optimization Works, or FLOW, will create an information exchange between parts of the supply chain, the White House said in a news release on Tuesday, March 15. The initiative will involve 18 initial participants across the supply chain representing trucking, logistics and ports.
U.S. POLITICS
Sourcing Journal

ESG Outlook: Treet CEO Jake Disraeli on Boosting Circularity Through Recommerce

Click here to read the full article. Jake Disraeli, co-founder and CEO of resale marketplace platform Treet, discusses recommerce and the sustainability of secondhand. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalDebt-Free Mango Generates Decade-High Profits in 2021Sourcing at Magic Showcases American Suppliers, Sustainable ProductionHow Back Office Decisions Make or Break Gender-Inclusive Apparel CollectionsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Ithaca Voice

Op-Ed: New York needs $15 billion in climate funding now

This is an opinion piece written by New York State Assemblymember Anna Kelles. It was not written by the Ithaca Voice. To submit editorials or letters to the editor, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Last week, the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a comprehensive report...
ITHACA, NY
Phys.org

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on vocational learning in higher education

Mobile learning became a mainstay of education during the lockdowns and self-isolation periods of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. There were many problems facing teachers and students alike during these times, but there were also some advantages of this enforced distance learning. There have been numerous studies that have looked at the pros and cons as well as predicting the long-term effects on education. One area that has not been addressed wholly is vocational education where the hands-on requirements of such courses are perhaps not served well by remote, mobile teaching and learning methods.
DENTON, TX
TheConversationCanada

Using artificial intelligence in health sciences education requires interdisciplinary collaboration and risk assessment

Over the past five years, there has been an increase in research and development related to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in health sciences education in fields such as medicine, nursing and occupational therapy. AI-enhanced technologies have been shown to have educational value and offer flexibility for students. For example, learning scenarios can be repeated and completed remotely, and educational experiences can be standardized. However, AI’s applications in health sciences education need to be explored further. To better understand advances in research and applications of AI as a part of the education of health sciences students, we conducted a comprehensive...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy