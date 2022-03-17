Op-Ed John Hendley: Investments in hedge funds help ensure access to higher education

For some, COVID-19 and the symptoms that came with it simply have not gone away. “COVID was like nothing I've ever seen. Nothing like my elders, my colleagues have ever seen before. And it's hopefully something we’ll never see again,” Dr. James Hunt, a pulmonary critical care and neuro critical care doctor at the Medical Center of Aurora said. “Now over the last year, I would really say we really started to see what we call long COVID.”

ADVOCACY ・ 9 DAYS AGO