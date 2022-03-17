What do Packers still need after first wave of free agency?

Free agency isn’t over – in fact, it’s only just beginning – but the Green Bay Packers have already executed the vast majority of the moves they’ll make during the start of the new league year. After clearing roughly $75 million off the cap, the Packers were able to get under the cap and still keep most of the roster intact.

Za’Darius Smith and Billy Turner are gone, and a handful of free agents have departed, but the biggest pieces of the roster remain.

General manager Brian Gutekunst likes to say roster-building is a 365-day-a-year job, and there’s still plenty of work to be done before his 90-man roster is set.

Overall, the roster is in good shape. But here’s where the Packers still need help in terms of building out the rest of the team.

Note: This roster review was posted before the Packers traded WR Davante Adams to the Raiders.

Speed at WR

The Packers were able to keep Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling is still likely to depart, leaving a real need for speed at receiver. Matt LaFleur’s offense needs a field-stretcher to operate at maximum capacity. While inconsistent at times, Valdes-Scantling’s speed created big plays for himself and others. Without him, there isn’t much speed on the roster at receiver. Even if Valdes-Scantling somehow returns, the Packers may need to invest a high draft pick on a receiver that can run and provide a deep threat.

Pass-catching TE

Robert Tonyan is still recovering from an ACL repair. He’s also an unrestricted free agent. The Packers have Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Tyler Davis and Dominique Dafney on the roster, but there isn’t a true pass-catching threat at the position. Lewis is a blocker, and Deguara, Davis and Dafney are versatile role players. Adding a threat in the passing game at tight end – or just re-signing Tonyan – should be a priority.

Depth along offensive line

The Packers have already lost Billy Turner, Lucas Patrick and Ben Braden, depleting the depth up front on offense. Dennis Kelly remains a free agent. Turner could play four of the five positions and Patrick could play all three interior spots, so the line’s versatility took a big hit too. General manager Brian Gutekunst might need to sign a veteran to provide depth at offensive tackle, and drafting another versatile player on the inside is likely. The Packers have drafted at least one offensive lineman in every draft run by Gutekunst. Rebuilding the depth on the offensive line is necessary.

Contributor for the defensive line

Tyler Lancaster is still a free agent but could return. The Packers should still search for help along the defensive line. As of Thursday afternoon, the roster features just four defensive linemen: Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, TJ Slaton and Jack Heflin. This group needs another player – preferably an experienced one – that can play meaningful snaps right away in 2022.

Third edge rusher

Do the Packers like Jonathan Garvin, Ladarius Hamilton, Tipa Galeai or Randy Ramsey as the third edge rusher behind Preston Smith and Rashan Gary? Like the offensive line, Brian Gutekunst has rarely left depth lacking at edge rusher. The Packers could bring back a veteran like Whitney Mercilus or use draft capital to get another long-term development option at edge rusher. Getting after the passer remains such a valuable part of playing defense in the NFL, so expect the Packers to add something here.

Third starter at cornerback

Rasul Douglas remains unsigned, but cornerback would be immediately crossed off as a need if he’s retained. If not, the Packers need help. Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes are entrenched as starters, but every good defense requires at least three starting corners, including one primary slot defender. As of Thursday, the Packers have only Shemar Jean-Charles, Kabion Ento and Kiondre Thomas behind Alexander and Stokes. Free agents Kevin King and Chandon Sullivan are options, and the draft could help address the depth issue. Bringing back Douglas would give the Packers one of the best cornerback rooms in football.

Depth at safety and inside linebacker

The Packers brought back De’Vondre Campbell and Krys Barnes at linebacker, providing two likely starters. Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage are locked in as starters at safety. For different reasons, both positions could probably use depth. The Packers probably want someone to push Barnes at linebacker, and the third safety – an important position in any modern defense – is currently an unfilled spot on the roster.

Long snapper

Steven Wirtel is the only player on the roster at long snapper. Adding competition here is a must at some point this offseason. The Packers look ready to stage a kicking competition between Mason Crosby, JJ Molson and Dominik Eberle, and Pat O’Donnell was signed to be the new punter. But figuring out long snapper has to be a priority after both Hunter Bradley and Wirtel weren’t good enough in 2021.