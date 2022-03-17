ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Tech women's basketball falls to Houston 63-52 in WNIT

By Emely Hernandez, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
 2 days ago

RUSTON — Louisiana Tech women's basketball suffered a 63-52 loss to Houston in the first round of the WNIT on Thursday.

The Lady Techsters (22-11) got an automatic bid to the WNIT after winning the Conference USA West Division. They fell in the conference tournament title game to Charlotte 68-63, ending their chances of their first NCAA Tournament bid since 2011 and first conference championship since 2010.

"I think it's a great springboard into next year," Tech women's basketball coach Brooke Stoehr said. "And great fuel and motivation for the offseason."

Junior guard Keiunna Walker led Tech with 18 points, five rebounds and two assists. Sophomore guard Salma Bates added on 10 points for Tech.

"I'm extremely proud of what she's done," Stoehr said of Walker. "Obviously on the court but her growth as a young woman and as a leader has been one of the most satisfying things I've seen over the last four years and I'm excited to have her for another year."

Tech was shooting 41.7% on the field, and Houston shot 40.9%.  The Lady Techsters led one minute into the first quarter but was didn't maintain it.

"I don't want one night to determine or set the tone for the whole season because they've accomplished a heck of a lot," Stoehr said.

LA TECH: How Louisiana Tech football coach Sonny Cumbie is already winning over his coaching peers

WNIT 2022: Louisiana Tech women's basketball receives WNIT bid, will host Houston in first round

Bria Patterson and Tiara Young became a problem for the Lady Techsters' defense. Patterson had 18 points, seven rebounds and one assist. Young scored 17 points,  two rebounds and three assists for the Cougars (17-15) of the American Athletic Conference.

Tech suffered the same fate as their 2018 WNIT appearance, when it fell 63-59 to Missouri State .

Emely Hernandez covers University of Louisiana-Monroe athletics and high school sports. Email her at ehernandez@thenewsstar.com and follow her on Twitter @emhernandeznews .

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Louisiana Tech women's basketball falls to Houston 63-52 in WNIT

Community Policy