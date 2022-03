Cheyenne Police found a juvenile girl reported missing from Roosevelt, Utah in the back of a semi truck on Thursday, according to a Cheyenne Police Department news release. The alert for the missing girl went out on Tuesday morning when police in Roosevelt issued a statement about the missing girl. An investigationn involving local, state and federal authorities found that a 25-year-old Florida man, Chris Evans, had been talking to the girl for about a month using the Meta [Facebook] program Oculus.

