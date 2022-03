Driving at 200 mph and fighting for millions is pretty stressful business. Throw rain on top of that, and things get even harder. A minor mistake like braking too late might cost you a decent lap time in the dry, but can produce a race-ending wreck in the wet. So, why do some Formula 1 drivers say that rain is “more fun”, “a rush”, and that it even creates “better racing”? Today on B2B we’re gonna look at why rain changes the game in F1, and how it can level the playing field, making “worse” cars better. Let’s go!

