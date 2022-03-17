Correction: LNG Exports-Europe story

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine offers opportunities for American oil & natural gas companies. The first US company to export liquified natural gas, Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE: CQP), is based in Houston, Texas. In its early days, Cheniere Energy was an oil and gas exploration company. However, as the market landscape changed in the early 2000s, the decision was made to invest in the development of liquified natural gas re-gas terminals. The company hit a low point in the mid-2000s as international competition on the (LNG) front stalled the domestic market. In 2010 however, the company rose to prominence as natural gas production in the U.S. intensified. In 2016, Cheniere Energy began exporting LNG to other countries - a first for LNG companies in America. The company has rebuilt its foundation on that model, using it to build value and expand. In 2018 Cheniere Energy reached a $25 billion agreement with CPC Corp, a Taiwanese company, to supply them with LNG for 25 years.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO